A loving husband taught his wife how to do a traditional Shembe dance, and peeps can't get enough of the sweetness

A quick Google search of the dance reveals that it is quite popular amongst Mzansi peeps, even more so on TikTok

Peeps adored the kind gesture that the husband made for his wife while also praising the way she danced

A man who is willing to do sweet things for his wife is quite the keeper. This is what peeps thought after they fawned over a husband teaching his wife how to do a traditional Shembe dance.

A caring man taught his wife a traditional Shembe dance and got Mzansi in its feels. Images: INgezo Yebandla/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

The heartwarming clip quickly spread throughout Facebook, where people flooded the INgezo Yebandla comment section with jubilant positivity.

The adorable clip starts with the enthusiastic wife trying out the dance for herself. She's quickly corrected by her husband, who then shows her how to do the dance properly. She gets into the swing of it, and you can tell that they both are having fun.

The dance itself is actually quite popular. A quick Google search shows a ton of videos from multiple media platforms. A look on TikTok yields a more interesting result, with 2.7 Billion views worth of videos showing up.

Peeps across Mzansi loved the sweetness of the video and had nothing but positivity to share. See the responses below:

Lesego Dintle Mosomane said:

"Shembe is the way I don't even know or attend this church, but I'm humbled."

Ncs Wonga Miya commented:

"Can't get enough of this... I love them man for true."

Ncamsile KaMalandela Cbalkhulu Dlamini mentioned:

"Nomakoti uligagu, she makes it easy for him"

Khanyo Manqele shared:

"I can't get enough of this video, I keep on repeating it, bayangichaza Yaz Stay Blessed "

Mercy Omuhle Sinenhlanhla Gwebu posted:

"This is just so beautiful to watch ❤️"

Thandeka Zenande Gcabashe said:

"My favorite ❤️"

Fezile Khumalo commented:

"I love them "

Ursula Phumzile Mtsweni mentioned:

"The way I struggle to do this. I'm in love with this video."

Source: Briefly News