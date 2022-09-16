A South African woman took to social media to ask for some advice concerning her love life woes

In a recent tweet, @dipd_in_melanin asked cyber citizens where she could buy a serious boyfriend

While some peeps poked fun at her post, others responded with suggestions and helpful advice for her

Finding the right partner can prove to be a tedious undertaking or experience when it comes to dating and relationships. While some stumble on their soulmates by chance others have to kiss several frogs before finding their ideal prince or princess.

One local lady sought advice on where she could buy her next bae. Image: @dipd_in_melanin/Twitter

One frustrated lady @dipd_in_melanin took to social media to ask for advice concerning the matter by asking a valid yet hilarious question:

“Where can I buy a serious boyfriend??”

Many Mzansi peeps responded to her tweet with banter and advice on the woman’s love life dilemma.

@ThandoGum said:

“The East Rand.”

@menzimahlangu_ wrote:

“Unfortunately, there are only 7 of us in the country & most of us have been taken, although I hear the East Rand will be getting additional units soon .”

@ThatoNkwa reacted:

“Plug when you are sorted sis please.”

@BrownMonaLisaSA replied:

“Venda.”

@oracle_kagiso shared:

“The is a 2 of us who are still available one is in Ireland and the other one is me am in Limpopo.”

@NMothutsi commented:

“My girl zama Limpopo, okare ba better.”

@inimitable_tee said:

“As soon as you buy him he will no longer be a boyfriend you will want to control him since you own him .”

Source: Briefly News