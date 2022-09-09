The dynamics of modern-day relationships are far from straightforward especially when it comes to money matters

A poll posted on Twitter revealed that 72.7% of women said it was very important, while only 9.1% said it wasn’t important at all

There is a popular saying that goes: “Money makes the world go round”. Some peeps will tell you it also keeps the flame of love burning when it comes to relationships in this day and age.

South African women shared their personal views and experiences when it comes to the subject of dating a financially secure man. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

Financial security is one of the most attractive traits to have in a partner. It is also reassuring to know you don’t need to worry about making ends meet in addition to all the dynamics that come with building a healthy relationship with your partner.

According to a poll posted on Twitter, 72.7% of women said it was very important, while only 9.1% said it wasn’t important at all. The remaining 18.2% said they didn’t care for money.

The responses on Facebook proved to be very insightful as well as amusing – as to be expected from Mzansi netizens.

Other ladies pointed out that it was very important, whereas others had reservations as some men may use their "financial muscle" in unhealthy controlling ways in romantic relationships.

Check out some of the responses below:

Ndondo Mngoma replied:

“Yooh admin, I don't have words to explain how important it is... But it is very very very very very important.”

Anastacia Euna Laboya Meyers shared:

“Not that important because he'll want to control you.”

Landi Luntu reacted:

“The most important thing to me is not to date a man at all.”

Palesa Cindi said:

“The equation should be balanced, not only women but men should do too. Some ladies want to live soft life that relies on other people's finances. As I'm waiting to be roasted .”

Lehlohonolo Khasuli wrote:

“A man has to be a protector and a provider for his woman bro, financially, emotionally, and physically. stop listening to your single buddies who hang at Indian shops all day smoking RG.”

Sharisma Shaz commented:

“Kids I don't want my kids to struggle... So my kids should have both financially secure parents.”

Mamoseki Zwinky Moseki responded:

“Not really important, some can be controlling it's better if you both have nothing talking from experience.”

