Pregnancy is a blessed and beautiful time in a woman’s life as well as those as for those closest to her

A young woman took to social media to ask cyber citizens how they informed their families about being with child

Many SA women did not hesitate to share their personal eventful experiences as well as witty advice on the subject

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Whether you’ve been trying to get pregnant for a while or it happened on your first try, there’s nothing quite like holding that positive pregnancy test and getting to share the news with your partner or the nervousness of telling your family.

One woman, Palesa Mashaba (@APinkStarBurstt) took to Twitter to ask the burning question of how one even goes about telling their family that they are with child.

Mzansi women revealed how tricky it can be to tell your family you're expecting. image: Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

In a tweet, she asked:

“Guys, how do you even tell your family that you're pregnant?”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi netizens, particularly women did not hesitate to share their personal eventful experiences as well as witty advice on the awkward subject.

While some said they just kept mum about their pregnancy others revealed creative ways they broke the news to their loved ones.

Check out some of the responses below.

@PretoriaProudly advised:

“You just vomit.”

@Buyiemfeka responded:

“Baby daddy sent a delegation home bezovuma icala. Bafika nezinkomo ezimbili zenhlawulo. Only my sister and I knew they were coming and we made sure the parents were home.”

@RadiogalMe wrote:

“Create a family group, tell them once & sleep. You’ll answer questions when you wake up. I did that & I woke up to beautiful messages from them& my uncle said finally . Had my first at 32 . My mom kept asking if I’m serious because I am too playful.”

@zeezeeb_ commented:

“Even me when people discovered I was pregnant with my 1st, majority said ‘finally’I was 29☺️.”

@Tilly_tetelo said:

“My mother told me.”

@CeeYaNonoise replied:

“Tell an aunt that you trust, she will pass on the message.”

@_Lungah

“You don’t. They will tell you before you even know you are .”

Lady shares pregnancy fear, says she’ll be attending primary school meetings at 50

In another story, Briefly News reported that well-known social media influencer and clairvoyant, Sis Gugu (@sissgugu) took to Twitter to share her fear of pregnancy and it seems she’s not alone.

Pregnancy is a major life-changing event in every woman's life. Instead of being a joyful experience, pregnancy may become a worrisome and fearful event for some women, for various reasons.

The stunner revealed that she is more than willing to put off bringing a life into the world for as long as possible.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News