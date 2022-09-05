Fast-food giant KFC recently aired a funny advert poking fun at its investigation into a fake health inspector

In the clip shared on Twitter, the culprit is seen perfecting his master plan to use a fake identity to score himself free meals

The chicken company earlier confirmed that it has hired a private investigator to get to the bottom of the matter

Much loved chicken franchise, KFC has taken the mickey out of an investigation into a person posing as a health inspector at its outlets to get free meals since 2019.

KFC recently aired an advert poking fun at the incident which shows a man put on a disguise as a Mr Molapo, known to be a health inspector at KFC, and enjoying free meals at a number of branches.

KFC has used the story of a man posing as a health inspector at its outlets to create a brilliant advert. Image: @KFCSA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Talk about loving the finger-licken good taste of fried chicken. In the clip, the ‘culprit’ is also seen perfecting his plan in his dodgy apartment.

In a previous story, Briefly News reported that KFC announced that they have officially hired a private investigator to find the man who bagged himself multiple free meals. They claim that they will not rest until the “urban legend” fake food inspector is found.

The company has even gone as far as opening a 24-hour hotline to allow anyone with information to get hold of them – 087 240 6724.

South African netizens couldn’t help but applaud the company for its creativity and use of real-life events to put together the entertaining advert.

Check out the clip and some of the reactions below:

@MaboaLekhanyane responded:

“Anything for a cooked family meal, I thank you for being at my convenience as a don't want to cook every day.”

@thee_adv wrote:

“Some two white guys were arrested for this at your stores, is it based on that? .”

@WithinDeepState commented:

“Great ad, taking from actual brand-related events. Give whoever came up with it a thank you package.”

@ItsLukho reacted:

“One of the best ad's in decades...”

@tshepo87 said:

“ what a guy.”

