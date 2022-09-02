Someone shared a clip of kids throwing buckets of water at the delivery man and it sparked anger in many

The clip shows a crowd of children tossing water at the man and jumping on his bike while he was trying to ride

Many people took to the comment section to make it clear that this behaviour is unacceptable and needs to stop

Children do many mischievous things; it is all part of the fun of growing up. However, seeing kids throw water at a delivery man on a scooter had many feelings angered over the situation.

Twitter user @Kgaliiey_ shared a clip showing kids terrorising a poor delivery man. Image: Twitter / @Kgaliiey

Everyone did something that was ‘innocently naughty’ as a child. Be it ring a doorbell and run away or put a potato in the neighbour’s exhaust, all in the name of childhood fun… but throwing buckets of water at a delivery man on a scooter is a tad dangerous and upsetting.

Twitter user @Kgaliiey_ shared a clip showing more than six children bombarding a poor food delivery man on a scooter, throwing water at him and even bouncing his bike. Sis found it amusing and admitted they went in hard… maybe a little too hard.

“They did him dirty ahh.”

Mzansi elders made it clear that there is nothing funny about this clip

While people could see why the kids found this funny, they themselves found it nothing but irresponsible and reckless. Nonsense like this is the reason why delivery people are refusing to come into townships.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Pchada101 said:

“When they don't get food delivery services they say they are being segregated ♂️”

@__bongani said:

“People in the comments know this nonsense but they'll laugh because their favourite influencers are laughing.”

@mbah098 said:

“No it’s not funny guys. Honestly it’s not a joke.”

@_LelethuM_ said:

“Delivery people are already afraid of going into the kasi because they get robbed. This is probably so scary for these bras. These youths need to do better. Also kuyabanda?? Also why don't they splash each other and leave people on the clock alone??”

@Petite_Penny said:

