KFC South Africa has hired a private investigator to find the man who had been swindling free meals since 2019

The “urban legend” fake food inspector ate for free at multiple branches and KFC is refusing to let him get away with it

The people of Mzansi think this is an absolute joke and feel these funds should have been put to better use

A man has been eating at various KFC branches around South Africa for free since 2019. The man walked in claiming to be a food inspector which had him chowing the meals for mahala.

KFC is not letting the fake food inspector get away with eating free meals and Mzansi thinks it is hilarious. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

There are so many people out there taking companies for a ride. You would think that a hinge fast-food outlet like KFC would have more stringent measures in place when it comes to things like this, right?

KFC announced that they have officially hired a private investigator to find the man who bagged himself multiple free meals. They claim that they will not rest until the “urban legend” fake food inspector is found.

“KFC has appointed Private Investigator Beckett Mathunzi, to establish the authenticity of the alleged reports and, if real, track down the identity of the fake KFC food inspector.”

They have even gone as far as opening a 24-hour hotline to allow anyone with information to get hold of them – 087 240 6724. They are not playing!

IOL News posted the situation on Facebook:

The people of Mzansi are having a good laugh at the situation

Some people cannot believe the lengths KFC is going to catch one man who swindled a few free meals. Many feel there are a lot of other things they could have done with the money.

Take a look at what some had to say:

Simpiwe Magquntulu said:

“PI must also investigate who makes that soup in KFC.”

Amukelani Floyd Nkuna said:

“The PI will also go eat the meat for free ”

Sisa Petse said:

“That PI must stake out at KFC stores with the hope of catching the culprit and also demand free meals.”

Vuyokazi Ntamo said:

“They should stop waisting money on PI and start chopping more potatoes for their chips because their chips are rediculous ”

Source: Briefly News