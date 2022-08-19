A young man took to social media to celebrate the opening of his fast-food restaurant, he’s a CEO at the age of 22

The inspiring man reminded people that their dreams are attainable, they just need to believe in themselves

People were blown away by the young man’s hustle and showed him mad love and support in the comments

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Sometimes you do not think it is possible until it is done. One man never imagined he’d be a CEO at the age of 22, and look at him now. His graceful hustle has inspired many.

Chef Lala's Kitchen is owned by a 22 year old man who is proud of his accomplishments. Image: Facebook / Chef Lala's Kitchen

Source: Facebook

Many people give up on their dreams because they do not believe they are attainable or they are not worthy. This man wants those people to know that they are worthy and they can achieve anything they put their mind to.

Taking to his fast-food official Facebook page, Chef Lala's Kitchen, the young man shared the incredible news. He hopes that his story inspires others to reach for the ‘impossible’.

“Dear Young Black Child ❤️. Your dreams are still Valid . CEO @ 22. It can only be God.

“Thank you to everyone that came through today at our Opening. I'm great full .”

Social media users showed the young CEO with love and support

People flooded the comment section with praise, thanking the young man for sharing his story and wisdom.

Take a look at some of the heartwarming comments:

Mi Ka Boh said:

“Yoh! I love simple beginnings a year from now it’s going to be something big ✊congratulations.”

Jae Chama Chongo said:

“Congratulations bro super proud of you ”

Chikondi Zulu said:

“Congratulations I actually feel inspired to pursue what I have been holding myself from.”

Samson Samson Mumba Mumba said:

“Congratulation bro May the good Lord be with you all the time may you prosper in your business more success I pray.”

Boss babe: Young entrepreneur owns 7 companies, exciting plans for expansion

In related news, Briefly News reported that our boss queens are definitely shutting the internet down with their power moves. Nozipho Zulu is a young beauty entrepreneur whose recent success has meant the fruition of seven successful companies.

The boss babe served some serious heat in these stunning black and white snaps just shared on Twitter.

The beauty mogul definitely didn't start out with much but has turned her life around with some hard work and self-belief. If her Twitter snaps are anything to go by, the determined young woman has definitely built a luxurious life for herself.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News