One man wants to know where his eight hours of “free time” is going because he clearly is not getting it

The man recorded a clip in which he stated his case and showed his workings, and things just do not add up

The people of Mzansi automatically blamed the ANC as if there is anything that doesn’t make sense, they definitely have a role to play

Life is hectic! One man who is always on the go and feels as if he never has any time to do anything decided to work out his daily hours. Being left with eight hours of apparent “free time” the man wanted an explanation as to where it went.

TikTok user Lee-Justin Timothy is tired of being tired and wants to know where the eight hours of his day is going. Image: TikTok / Lee-Justin Timothy

Source: UGC

While technology has supposedly made things easier, people tend to have less free time than ever before. Our guy is exhausted and feels robbed of life.

TikTok user Lee-Justin Timothy recorded a clip in which he explained his thought process. Our guy claims that the average work day is eight hours, and people sleep around eight hours, so that leaves eight hours of the day unaccounted for and he has no idea where his has gone.

“I WANT MY eight HRS! ”

The people of Mzansi agree that the man is being robbed, and blame the ANC

With all the corruption and skullduggery going on in government, it made sense that the ANC was behind this too, lol. People had a good laugh in the comment section while letting the man know that he is being robbed of his time like the people of Mzansi are being robbed of everything else.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@ThatFella said:

“It was taxed ”

@Yamkela Mxinwa Mbutu said:

“Knowing the ANC………”

@user4304225895314 said:

“Ramaphosa needs to respond ASAP ”

@Kenaleone Ontlametse said:

“So when do we start the movement to challenge the whole system? Because it’s scammed us long enough.”

@CR3678219C said:

“ANC took it they like corruption those once”

Source: Briefly News