Millions of South African motorists will be brought under the AARTO system from 1 July as the government expands the traffic law framework to 62 additional municipalities

The rollout forms part of a phased national implementation plan that will eventually introduce demerit points, licence suspensions and rehabilitation programmes

Despite the expansion moving ahead, traffic management specialists have raised concerns about procedural compliance and whether motorists' rights will be adequately protected under the system

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Millions of South African motorists will soon fall under the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) system as government prepares to expand the programme to 62 additional municipalities from 1 July 2026. The rollout marks the second phase of the long-delayed traffic law reform programme, which aims to change how traffic infringements are managed and enforced across the country.

Two City of Cape Town Traffic Services officers stood on the side of a busy road interacting with a motorist through a car window. Image: Brazzo

Source: Getty Images

Among the most significant changes is the introduction of a demerit points system, which could eventually result in motorists losing their driving licences for repeated offences. The system has been operating as a pilot project in Johannesburg and Tshwane for several years and was originally expected to be implemented nationally between 2021 and 2022.

However, legal challenges, municipal readiness concerns and delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic repeatedly pushed back its introduction. The expansion means that millions more drivers will now become subject to the AARTO framework as authorities move ahead with plans to create a unified traffic enforcement system across South Africa.

Demerit points could lead to licence suspensions

AARTO is designed to improve road safety and encourage compliance with traffic laws by introducing administrative penalties for road offences. Under the system, motorists who commit traffic infringements can accumulate demerit points against their driving licences. Once a driver exceeds the maximum allowable threshold, their licence may be suspended.

According to Business Tech, repeated suspensions could eventually result in a driver's licence being cancelled altogether, requiring them to undergo a rehabilitation process before being allowed back on the road.

A South African police sergeant wearing a face mask and protective gloves held official documents while speaking to a driver at a roadside checkpoint. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

Fines4U argues that infringement notices and enforcement orders should not proceed if authorities fail to comply with the processes outlined in the legislation. It has also called for greater clarity on how procedural irregularities will be handled once the system expands to additional municipalities.

Phase one, which focused on establishing infrastructure and ensuring the electronic National Traffic Information System (eNATIS) could process payments, has already been completed. Phase two will introduce AARTO to 62 municipalities from 1 July 2026, while phase three is expected to extend the system to a further 151 municipalities between October and December 2026. The final phase, which includes full implementation of the demerit points system and rehabilitation programme, is still expected to be introduced at a later date.

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Source: Briefly News