SANParks broke down how 951 elephants died in Kruger National Park between 2020 and 2025

More than half of the deaths were attributed to natural causes, but poaching and human-wildlife conflict also played a role

Officials revealed that lethal management action was taken in fewer than 6% of recorded human-wildlife conflict cases

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An elephant grazing. Images: Anadolu / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — SANParks has responded to growing public concern over reports that 951 elephants died in Kruger National Park between 2020 and 2025, providing a detailed breakdown of the causes behind the figures.

Of the total deaths recorded over the six-year period, 535 elephants—more than 56%—died from natural causes. These included old age, disease, drought, and the ordinary cycles of a large wild ecosystem.

Poaching and human-wildlife conflict

A further 179 deaths were linked to illegal snares set by poachers targeting smaller game. The snares caused severe injuries to elephants, leaving rangers with no option but to euthanise the animals on humane grounds.

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The remaining 207 deaths resulted from targeted conservation management interventions. SANParks clarified that these were not part of any broader population reduction programme. Each case was a localised response to specific and repeated conflicts between elephants and neighbouring communities. Officials recorded more than 1,500 such incidents, in which elephants broke through perimeter fences, destroyed crops, and posed direct safety risks to residents living adjacent to the park.

Kruger's elephant population fluctuates between 28,000 and 39,000 animals. Across all causes, the annual mortality rate amounts to roughly 0.4% of the total population, with management-related deaths accounting for less than 0.1% per year.

Lethal Action Used as a Last Resort

SANParks stressed that lethal intervention is applied only after non-lethal methods have been exhausted. Rangers deployed helicopter herding, GPS tracking collars, rapid-response teams, and fence repairs before resorting to culling. Lethal measures were ultimately used in fewer than 6% of all recorded human-wildlife conflict cases.

Under South African conservation law, all management decisions must be evidence-based, reasonable, and humane, balancing the long-term ecological health of the park with the safety and livelihoods of surrounding communities.

More on the park and nature

Briefly News recently reported on the Mugg & Bean at Lower Sabie Rest Camp going viral for its unique setting overlooking the Sabie River, though visitors had mixed feelings about the service.

recently reported on the Mugg & Bean at Lower Sabie Rest Camp going viral for its unique setting overlooking the Sabie River, though visitors had mixed feelings about the service. Rassie Erasmus' daughter Carli shared stunning photos from a family bush trip in Kruger, with fans spotting a surprise Springbok cameo.

Tourists faced a dangerous encounter after a large elephant pressed its tusks against their safari vehicle, with viewers slamming the tour guide for putting guests at risk.

Source: Briefly News