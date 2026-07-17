A video of the Mugg & Bean at Lower Sabie Rest Camp in Kruger National Park went viral on Instagram

The clip showed visitors having coffee and meals on a wooden deck overlooking the Sabie River and passing wildlife

South Africans agreed the location was unbeatable but had mixed feelings about the service

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A Mugg & Bean with elephants and hippos for company is not something most coffee lovers expect on a regular Tuesday. That is exactly what makes the branch at Lower Sabie Rest Camp inside Kruger National Park so extraordinary.

Mugg n Bean in Mpumalanga wowed people with the wildlife experience. Image: @africaunexpected

Source: Instagram

Instagram account @africaunexpected posted a video on 15 July 2026 showing the restaurant's wooden deck perched above the Sabie River, with sweeping views of open grasslands, sandy riverbanks and wildlife moving through the bush below. The clip quickly caught attention, posing the question of whether this might be the best Mugg & Bean in South Africa.

Mugg & Bean in Sabie stuns

In a video by @africaunexpected, guests can sit outside and watch elephants, hippos and other game pass along the river while enjoying breakfast or lunch. The view does most of the work.

The contrast between a familiar everyday brand and one of Africa's most iconic wilderness settings is clearly what sent the video viral. It taps into that unmistakable South African pride in the bush, and the quiet joy of finding something extraordinary in an unexpected place. Watch the Kruger Mugg & Bean that has everyone talking:

Kruger fans share Mugg & Bean experiences

People who had visited the spot were quick to share their own experiences in the comments:

@ness.wanderlust shared:

"Agreed, enjoyed my coffee whilst watching the hippos along the Sabie River 😍😁"

@cadebrooks_ added:

"I've had a great bennie here"

@pieter111315 noted:

"Last time I went to Kruger I saw a leopard from here"

@debruynmaggie offered a more forgiving take:

"Game reserve with this view! Go soft on the service. It is really not that bad. Chill"

Other Briefly News stories about wildlife

An encounter at Kruger National Park, where a UK tourist experienced a rare sighting of a pangolin, one of the most trafficked mammals on Earth.

South Africans were stunned by a bull elephant at Kruger National Park, who had a close call that left passengers fearing for their lives.

Wild elephants wandering through a hospital corridor, which quickly captivated viewers online in a TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News