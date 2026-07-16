Rooted the Capital City Market announced a night market at Irene Dairy Farm in Pretoria for 31 July 2026

The event features chocolatiers, live music, food stalls, and drinks from 17:00 to 22:00

Gauteng residents flooded the comments, saying they could not wait to attend the evening market and tagged their friends

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The night market returns. Image: @rooted_the_capital_city_market

Source: Instagram

A popular Gauteng market is bringing its signature evening atmosphere back to one of Pretoria's most beloved venues. Rooted the Capital City Market announced its night market at Irene Dairy Farm on Friday, 31 July 2026, running from 17:00 to 22:00.

The video shared by @rooted_the_capital_city_market on Instagram gave followers a taste of what to expect. Golden-hour lighting, string lights strung between trees, and a buzzing crowd set the scene. One stall that caught the eye was Le Fleur Chocolatiers, displaying handcrafted bonbons, truffles, fudge, and brownies in decorative packaging.

What the Rooted Night Market Offers

Entry is priced at R40 per person, with children under 13 getting in free. The organisers promised food, live music, shopping, drinks, and a warm communal atmosphere beneath the trees. Pets are not allowed at the event.

Irene Dairy Farm, a working farm in Centurion, has long been a favourite spot for Pretoria families and food lovers. Its open green spaces and rustic charm make it a natural fit for artisanal markets. Tickets are available on Quicket.

View the Instagram video below:

Gauteng Responds to the Night Market Announcement

The post drew enthusiastic responses from locals on the page, who were eager to mark their calendars:

@paulineleevdb said: "

Yah can't wait 😍"

@ulu_cafe_sa_ called it:

"Our best market ❤️"

@bombshell.sa reacted with:

"😍😍"

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Source: Briefly News