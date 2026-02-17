A Johannesburg woman shared a video showing what goes on at the Fourways Mall night market

The market offers loads of activities for both families and friend groups to try out without having to pay an entry fee

South Africans in the comments were excited about the event, with many saying they had no idea it existed and were already planning to go

A young woman at the beach on the left, and running a marathon on the right. Images: @si_whatisaw

Source: TikTok

A woman from Johannesburg shared her latest find on her TikTok page on 6 February 2026. She showed everything that comes with a night out to the Fourways Night Market: food, music and vibes, all without an entry fee. The market is a perfect spot for those looking for something fun to do on a Friday night.

She walked through the market set up in the Drop-Off Zone outside Bounce at Fourways Mall, just off Ruby Close. There were food stalls everywhere, from seafood paella to curry, doughnuts and coffee. Live musicians played for the crowd while people sat, ate and caught up with each other. Kids had games to keep them busy while adults browsed the stalls and soaked up the atmosphere.

According to InsideYourPocket, the Fourways Mall night market runs on the last Friday of every month from 16:00 to 21:00. It started in July 2025 and has become a regular chill-out spot for families and friend groups in the area. Entry is completely free, and there is parking available directly from Witkoppen Road and Winnie Mandela Drive.

Other SA night markets across the country

In Johannesburg, the Bedfordview Night Market on 5th Avenue opens every Friday at 5 pm and is known for great food and atmosphere. The Station Social Market also opens on Fridays at 6 pm with a lively crowd.

In Cape Town, the Oranjezicht City Farm Market opens on Wednesdays from 4 pm. The Chilled Market at the Range opens on Fridays from 4:30 pm with live music and a great view. Night on the Square opens on Saturdays at 7 pm.

In Pretoria, GarsCom Night Market and Busstop7 Open Air Market are both worth a visit. Benoni Night Market is another popular one.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves the SA night market

People in the comments were ready to make plans and asked TikToker @si_whatisaw for more info:

@Razoey suggested:

"Check out @The.Markets for updates 😝"

@dahlee_1🌷🫧 asked:

"Every month?"

@Amanda Randa D laughed:

"I'll never even have a sip of alcohol while in this mall😭💔 coz' I'll end up sleeping there... Struggling to find my car🚮"

@ph9176 added:

"Going to Fourways mall feels like an excursion 😔, might as well book accommodation inside the mall."

@Penta-Wear Accessories said:

"There's a night market??? Finally have something fun to do after work ✨❤️"

@Tamati Soso admitted:

"I've been to this mall plenty of times, and I've never seen the front/main entrance 😂"

@Thandeka MamTmcool omuhle gushed:

"Ohh this is nice, mmmh that seafood paella there😋😋😋"

@Ontha-BubaQueen👑 confirmed:

"It was a good night. We are going again month end 🥰"

A board showing where to get the best coffee in the area. Images: @si_whatisaw

Source: TikTok

