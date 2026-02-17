Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and Dutch author Rachel John added fuel to their relationship rumours after they both shared videos about their trips to America

Although the pair posted separately, viewers quickly noticed that they were headed for the same locations ahead of the star-studded All-Star weekend

Social media users have been putting two and two together, as the duo continues share separate posts in the same locations

Siya Kolisi shared a video of himself arriving in the US, and Rachel shared hers travelling to the same country. Image: @siyakolisi / @racheljohn

The rumour mill is in overdrive as Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and rumoured girlfriend, Rachel John, landed in the United States of America.

While the pair have not publicly confirmed their relationship, their respective TikTok posts in the same locations have convinced online viewers that they are going to the same place.

Siya took to his TikTok account, @siyakolisi, on February 15 2026, to share a video of his morning arrival in the land of the free. Despite the visible patches of snow on the ground, the rugby player was seen wearing just a t-shirt while humorously complaining about the cold in America.

Cold weather and All-Star vibes

Meanwhile, on her handle @racheljohnie, Rachel posted a more prepared look, dressed warmly for the weather as she announced that she was on the road again, travelling to New York and Los Angeles. This isn’t the first time the two have visited the same spot and shared individual social media posts.

Watch the TikTok videos below:

SA connects the dots

Social media users quickly noticed the coincidence of the duo being in the same country together. Many viewers on Siya’s post joked about the coincidence, saying the sparks were too lit to be missed. One user jokingly warned that all Rachels in the US had better hide now that the captain had arrived. On Rachel’s side, followers were buzzing with excitement, with many claiming the pair were making the NBA All-Star weekend their date weekend.

The rumoured couple was also spotted on holiday in Zimbabwe recently. Image: @siyakolisi

User @Oreginal added:

"She is also there in the USA."

User @rjonker88 shared:

"What is my Captain doing in the USA?"

User @Khanya Pooe said:

"They are going together."

User @#insomnia joked:

"All the Rachels in America must hide."

On Rachel's post, social media users pointed out the coincidence of the duo heading towards the same direction and concluded that they were going on holiday together.

User @YellowHeart commented:

"Siya landed too 😏. Rachel 2.0 is not wasting time."

User @melissadlamini351

"Our captain 🧑‍✈️also took a flight 😂. You guys must just stop hiding and post pictures of the two of you 😂."

User @Avi shared:

"Enjoy, angel, can't wait for you to come back to SA."

User @No'Bob'wire commented:

"OMG, you guys made the All-Star weekend your date night. I'm so jealous, enjoy 🤣✨❤️."

