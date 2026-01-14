The Springboks captain gained widespread praise for his grounded attitude during a humorous question posed by a Xhosa woman in a field

The clip was shared on TikTok, where the rugby icon joked about his fame and his deep roots in his hometown of Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape

Social media users were in stitches and expressed their admiration for the athlete’s humility and his ability to remain connected to his community

Siya Kolisi responded with humour to a woman asking if he was aware that he was a celebrity. Image: @thegreatmaallie

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi entertained social media users with his light-hearted reaction to being called a global celebrity by a local woman.

The video was shared on TikTok by @thegreatmaallie on January 13, 2026, where it garnered massive engagement from an audience impressed and amused by his sense of humour.

Springboks captain remains grounded

The clip shows a woman filming Siya, who was in his gym clothes and carrying his training shoes in an undisclosed stadium setup. When she asked him if he was aware that he was a celebrity, the father of two responded by jokingly asking exactly where he was considered a celebrity. After TikTok user @thegreatmaallie clarified that he was known throughout the whole world, Siya noted that he may be a celebrity to other people elsewhere, but not in Zwide, in Gqeberha.

Siya Kolisi resumes training after Zimbabwe holiday

Siya Kolisi returned to Durban to resume training with the Sharks after a holiday trip to Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. The Springboks captain recently went public with his new relationship with author and social media influencer Rachel John, who also returned to Jeffreys Bay. The pair’s appearance together while boarding a ferry on the Zambezi River confirmed the romance and sparked massive conversations across social media platforms.

Many viewers were moved by the athlete’s humility and his refusal to let fame change his personality. Image: Kelut Subayinto

SA loves Siya Kolisi’s humorous hometown response

The clip gained 210K views, 19K likes, and over 100 comments from an online community that reacted with deep respect for Siya and praised him for his constant humility despite his massive success. Many viewers called him naturally funny and noted that his humorous response made them love him even more. Some agreed with his assessment of his hometown, saying that grannies in the township would not care about his status and would still send him to the shop if they needed something. Others noted that his ability to stay grounded is what makes him a true leader for the country.

User @Amk added:

"Love him for being such a humble, gentle gent ❤."

User @Laandi_ commented:

"Ubani (who)? Phi (where)? This is definitely new to him 😭."

User @Lipa shared:

"He's funny without even trying 🤣."

User @Queen B said:

"He gave thee perfect answer 🙌🏾."

User @gos.pin

"Not in Zwide omhakhulu bazomthuma ubisi eshop sana (grannies will send him to buy milk at the shop)🤣."

User @Sakza ppp111

"Akazazi nyani ub uyi celebrate Siya (Siya really doesn't know that he's a celebrity). If humble was a person, it would be Siya ❤."

