Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was caught in a spontaneous and joyful moment with a young fan that left everyone smiling

After being asked to “pick a hand” post-match, he found a sweet, he read out “blackcurrant” and instantly began performing a classic kwaito jam, which was shared on TikTok

The video entertained many social media users, with fans praising his humility, humour, and ability to stay down-to-earth despite his global fame

A lady asked Siya to choose one hand, showing hers, the one he picked had a weet which made him sing and dance.

Source: Instagram

Siya Kolisi reminded everyone why he’s South Africa’s golden boy: funny, friendly, and always ready for a vibe.

The clip, posted on TikTok by @sharksrugby, racked up huge numbers as fans cracked up and expressed their love for the Bok skipper's playful personality.

Siya's sweet surprise goes viral

The moment happened just as Siya was heading off and walking into the tunnel. A lady cheekily asked him to pick a hand, the fun game most South Africans know well. One hand was empty, but the other had a sweet, specifically a blackcurrant-flavoured one. As soon as Siya saw the label, he hit it off.

With zero hesitation, he broke into the throwback hit "Current" by Mandla Spikiri, belting out lyrics and busting out dance moves that took fans way back. He even asked the lady if she knew the song, laughing and jiving while showing off those classic steps. The clip ended with him still humming as he strolled away.

Social media users loved Siya's unserious nature, calling him a vibe.

Source: Instagram

SA loves Siya's energy

Social media users flooded the comments with laughter and love, shocked at how unserious the father of two was. Many were impressed by his down-to-earth personality, saying it was the reason the country adored him. A few users joked they were 'still team Rachel' and weren’t supposed to laugh that hard.

Some pointed out that Siya did not realise he was famous, and that’s exactly why he's such a legend. People also loved how effortlessly he connected with the child, making her moment feel special without trying.

User @Nicole Varflay said:

"Siya gave you a whole show 😂. Moral of the story, in life just be happy❤️❤️."

User @siphokazi.shandu ᥫ᭡ added:

"Siya! He’s so random 😭."

User @Songo commented:

"The joy I had when he sang the current song. I can’t believe I remember it."

User @ncubepraise shared:

"Siya is A Groovist🤣."

User @Makhumbuza added:

"So Siya is basically just a toddler, and we love it😂."

User @As-Far-As-I'm-Concerned said:

"Kolisi is just a free-spirited celebrity who might not even be aware he's a celeb🤣."

