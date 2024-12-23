Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is reportedly considering a move from Durban to Cape Town, rejoining his former team, the Stormers, and leaving the Sharks behind

The hopeful move comes after his public breakup with his wife and mother of his two children, who is currently in Australia on holiday

If successful, this move would mark his second team change after a brief tenure with Paris-based Racing 92

Siya Kolisi plans to move teams to Cape Town to be closer to his family. Image: @siyakolisi

Siya Kolisi rejoined the Sharks three months ago after a brief stint with Racing 92, a Paris-based rugby team, in November 2023. This move followed a mutual decision to terminate his contract.

The sipper is reportedly considering another move, back to his old team, the Stormers, which he left in 2020. His desire to return is motivated by the need to be closer to his children and possibly his ex-wife, Rachel, following their recent divorce.

A beautiful union that fell apart

The Kolisis, married in 2016, share two children. Many publications, including The South African, reported that Siya, who hails from Gqeberha, does not wish to be away from his kids, hence the need to relocate to the Mother City.

The news of his divorce shocked many fans across South Africa, who have long admired the Kolisis as one of the country's beloved couples. Their eight-year marriage symbolised unity and strength, making the separation more heartbreaking for those who have followed their journey.

Will Siya join his old team or not?

While the future of Kolisi's move from the Sharks to the Stomers may be in the hands of the Cape Town team's management, it is clear that his commitment to being a father remains his top priority.

