Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi Hopes To Move Back to Cape Town To Be With Kids and His Wife
- Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is reportedly considering a move from Durban to Cape Town, rejoining his former team, the Stormers, and leaving the Sharks behind
- The hopeful move comes after his public breakup with his wife and mother of his two children, who is currently in Australia on holiday
- If successful, this move would mark his second team change after a brief tenure with Paris-based Racing 92
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Siya Kolisi rejoined the Sharks three months ago after a brief stint with Racing 92, a Paris-based rugby team, in November 2023. This move followed a mutual decision to terminate his contract.
The sipper is reportedly considering another move, back to his old team, the Stormers, which he left in 2020. His desire to return is motivated by the need to be closer to his children and possibly his ex-wife, Rachel, following their recent divorce.
A beautiful union that fell apart
The Kolisis, married in 2016, share two children. Many publications, including The South African, reported that Siya, who hails from Gqeberha, does not wish to be away from his kids, hence the need to relocate to the Mother City.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The news of his divorce shocked many fans across South Africa, who have long admired the Kolisis as one of the country's beloved couples. Their eight-year marriage symbolised unity and strength, making the separation more heartbreaking for those who have followed their journey.
Will Siya join his old team or not?
While the future of Kolisi's move from the Sharks to the Stomers may be in the hands of the Cape Town team's management, it is clear that his commitment to being a father remains his top priority.
5 More Siya Kolisi articles
- Siya Kolisi was spotted taking a stroll with his kids, Nicholas and Kezia, by the beach in Muizenberg.
- Photos of Siya Kolisi showing off his underwear with SA flag colours after a match trended wildly on social media.
- SA couldn't help but feel sad for Sharks player Siya Kolisi after seeing him and his family at the beach without his ex-wife, Rachel.
- Springboks captain Siya Kolisi was grateful to spend time with soccer coach Bennie Marcathy in Scotland.
- Rachel and Siya Kolisi shared a statement announcing the end of their union after eight years of marriage.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za