Photos of Siya Kolisi Exposing His Underwear Trend, SA Reacts: “That Marriage Was Holding Him Back"
- Siya Kolisi, the Springboks captain, went viral after posting pictures of himself exposing his SA flag underwear on social media
- Fans had mixed reactions, with some suggesting his newfound freedom after the divorce was a reason for his behaviour, while others speculated it was a cry for help
- The controversial post sparked debate on marriage dynamics, with some praising his freedom and others questioning his mental state
Siya Kolisi is enjoying the freedom of being a divorced man. The usually reserved Springboks captain shocked the world by exposing his underwear in viral pictures.
Siya Kolisi's SA flag underwear goes viral
Just when you thought you'd seen it all! Siya Kolisi found himself charting social media trends when he pulled his shorts down to show his underwear in a viral post.
The pictures shared on X by @ESPNAfrica show the two-time Rugby World Cup winner showing fans his SA flag underwear after the Springboks' game against Scotland. The caption read:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
"Siya Kolisi is a menace 😂🇿🇦"
Fans react to Siya Kolisi's pictures
Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's viral pictures. Some said he was enjoying the freedom of being single again, while others felt it was a cry for help.
@__T_touch said:
"That marriage was holding my G back. 😅😅"
@MetroHetero wrote:
"Bro is free... since two weeks back..accounts to no one."
@visse_ss added:
"Rachel was holding Siya Kolisi back."
@dj_molefe wrote:
"Maybe he is hurting and crying out for help."
@Mabhungane100 said:
"Rachel dodged the bullet here🥹."
@FamilyM8009166 added:
"Does it mean when you are married, you don't have all the freedom you want in life You are now restricted from being yourself and starting to live another person's life. If so, married, pass me, please, because I love being myself."
@SimiloMbatha said:
"We must give credit to ladies for our sanity as man, look what he's on about since the divorce debacle, he's lost it so quickly. LADIES...WE NEED YOU 🤞🤞🤞🫠😆"
@Beverly01842612 noted:
"That's an interesting way of coming out of the closet."
Rachel Kolosi's outfit gets SA talking
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Rachel Kolisi recently had social media users wishing she had a stylist when she stepped out rocking a questionable outfit. Many said the media personality who is going through her divorce should do better.
All eyes are still on Rachel Kolisi following her divorce announcement. The star has been praised for being drama-free during her divorce. She has been taking it easy and going on relaxing vacations to clear her mind.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.