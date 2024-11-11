Siya Kolisi, the Springboks captain, went viral after posting pictures of himself exposing his SA flag underwear on social media

Fans had mixed reactions, with some suggesting his newfound freedom after the divorce was a reason for his behaviour, while others speculated it was a cry for help

The controversial post sparked debate on marriage dynamics, with some praising his freedom and others questioning his mental state

Siya Kolisi is enjoying the freedom of being a divorced man. The usually reserved Springboks captain shocked the world by exposing his underwear in viral pictures.

Siya Kolisi shocked fans when he exposed his underwear. Image: Dan Mullan - World Rugby

Source: Getty Images

Siya Kolisi's SA flag underwear goes viral

Just when you thought you'd seen it all! Siya Kolisi found himself charting social media trends when he pulled his shorts down to show his underwear in a viral post.

The pictures shared on X by @ESPNAfrica show the two-time Rugby World Cup winner showing fans his SA flag underwear after the Springboks' game against Scotland. The caption read:

"Siya Kolisi is a menace 😂🇿🇦"

Fans react to Siya Kolisi's pictures

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's viral pictures. Some said he was enjoying the freedom of being single again, while others felt it was a cry for help.

@__T_touch said:

"That marriage was holding my G back. 😅😅"

@MetroHetero wrote:

"Bro is free... since two weeks back..accounts to no one."

@visse_ss added:

"Rachel was holding Siya Kolisi back."

@dj_molefe wrote:

"Maybe he is hurting and crying out for help."

@Mabhungane100 said:

"Rachel dodged the bullet here🥹."

@FamilyM8009166 added:

"Does it mean when you are married, you don't have all the freedom you want in life You are now restricted from being yourself and starting to live another person's life. If so, married, pass me, please, because I love being myself."

@SimiloMbatha said:

"We must give credit to ladies for our sanity as man, look what he's on about since the divorce debacle, he's lost it so quickly. LADIES...WE NEED YOU 🤞🤞🤞🫠😆"

@Beverly01842612 noted:

"That's an interesting way of coming out of the closet."

Rachel Kolosi's outfit gets SA talking

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Rachel Kolisi recently had social media users wishing she had a stylist when she stepped out rocking a questionable outfit. Many said the media personality who is going through her divorce should do better.

All eyes are still on Rachel Kolisi following her divorce announcement. The star has been praised for being drama-free during her divorce. She has been taking it easy and going on relaxing vacations to clear her mind.

