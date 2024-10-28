Siya Kolisi recently stunned South Africa by announcing his divorce, sparking social media discussions on the reasons for his split with Rachel

A viral TikTok video shared by Libo Geza shows Siya rapping along to ProKid's hit song Uthini Ngo, with fans speculating it hinted at his divorce

Reactions to the video were mixed, with some accusing Libo of seeking clout and others commenting on Siya’s song choice and ring

All eyes are on the Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi, who recently shocked the country with the news of his divorce. Social media has been buzzing with Mzansi sharing different reasons why Siya and Rachel parted ways.

A video of Siya Kolisi rapping to ProKid’s ‘Uthini Ngo’ is trending. Image: Chris Hyde

Source: Getty Images

Siya Kolisi raps to ProKid's Uthini Ngo

A video of the star rapping to one of the late rapper ProKid's hit songs, Uthini Ngo, has gone viral on social media.

In the video shared by media personality Libo Geza on TikTok, the Springboks captain sang along to the popular song with the famous words "Free my boys". Libo admitted that the video was taken a few weeks before Siya's divorce announcement. He wrote:

"I should’ve posted this video on the day it was taken🤦🏾‍♂️"

Mzansi reacts to Siya Kolisi's video

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the now-viral video of Siya Kolisi jamming to ProKid's song. Some said he was talking about his divorce, while others accused Libo of clout chasing.

𐙚𝓚𝓲𝓽𝓪𝓱†ᥫ᭡. said:

"The song choice?!?!?"

@Willo commented:

"The Cheetahs should sign him 🔥"

@Malumz added:

"Siya the Springbok Cap❌ Siya Mr "where the B!tches at?"✔️phela kuyodliwa iyngane manje😅😤🔥🔥"

@thee.kea wrote:

"Ohhh he's FREEE alright😭"

@Blind Eye Studios commented:

"😂Siya is woke, file for bankruptcy fast my laitie."

@master mic said:

"In these trying times we stand with our boy 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️💞💞🙏🏾🇿🇦"

@lolly added:

"I like the fact that he's still wearing his ring."

Gareth Cliff's reaction to the Kolisis' divorce sparks racism accusations

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Gareth Cliff rubbed up Mzansi the wrong way when he gave his two cents to the controversial Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce. Cliff said he had never known Rachel was a white woman until recently.

Social media has been on fire since Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel's shocking divorce announcement. Many were stunned by the news, while others said they saw it coming.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News