Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce shocked Mzansi, with some wanting them back together while others are already pursuing Rachel

The man shared a screenshot of his DM to Rachel, asking Mzansi to wish him luck

Social media users reacted, advising him to wait and joking about his Afrikaans language skills

Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi's divorce news has shocked Mzansi. Some people want them back together, but others are already shooting their shots at Rachel.

A Mzansi man has asked Rachel Kolisi out amid her divorce. Image: Cindy Ord

Man slides into Rachel Kolisi's DMs

Yoh! South African men don't waste time. A man has revealed that he slid into Rachel Kolisi's DM's following the surprising news of her divorce. The media personality and her husband, Siya Kolisi, revealed that they had agreed to end their relationship after being married for years.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, a user with the handle @wavyzozo2 shared a screenshot of his message to the mother of two. He also asked Mzansi to wish him luck as he tries to date Rachel. The post read:

"Wish me luck 🥹"

Mzansi reacts man shooting his shot at Rachel Kolisi

Social media relationship experts said the man should have waited a bit before asking Rachel out. Many even joked about his Afrikaans.

@issaintle said:

"You’re supposed to wait till the hype dies down🤦🏾‍♀️"

@BossBGlobal commented:

"The white boy must just chill. That girl is going to have difficulty adjusting to her race especially that her current settings are black. Wena gao single mara? Maybe we can install or upgrade them settings."

@lelethuzintle added:

"It's not a but ń, good message though💯"

@ZandileClock wrote:

"Oral ye Afrikaans last minute where you put om te everywhere 🙆🏾‍♀️😂"

@Geared_up_dad added:

"What that spelling and grammar, you need a miracle, not luck 😂"

@movadejabva said:

"Izinja madoda 🫡"

