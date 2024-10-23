Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s Divorce: SA Man Shoots Shot at Rachel Amid Divorce News: “Wish Me Luck”
- Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce shocked Mzansi, with some wanting them back together while others are already pursuing Rachel
- The man shared a screenshot of his DM to Rachel, asking Mzansi to wish him luck
- Social media users reacted, advising him to wait and joking about his Afrikaans language skills
Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi's divorce news has shocked Mzansi. Some people want them back together, but others are already shooting their shots at Rachel.
Man slides into Rachel Kolisi's DMs
Yoh! South African men don't waste time. A man has revealed that he slid into Rachel Kolisi's DM's following the surprising news of her divorce. The media personality and her husband, Siya Kolisi, revealed that they had agreed to end their relationship after being married for years.
Taking to the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, a user with the handle @wavyzozo2 shared a screenshot of his message to the mother of two. He also asked Mzansi to wish him luck as he tries to date Rachel. The post read:
"Wish me luck 🥹"
What you need to know about Rachel and Siya Kolisi
- Rachel and Siya Kolisi shocked South Africans when they announced their divorce
- Social media has been buzzing with fans unearthing information to show that there was trouble in paradise
Mzansi reacts man shooting his shot at Rachel Kolisi
Social media relationship experts said the man should have waited a bit before asking Rachel out. Many even joked about his Afrikaans.
@issaintle said:
"You’re supposed to wait till the hype dies down🤦🏾♀️"
@BossBGlobal commented:
"The white boy must just chill. That girl is going to have difficulty adjusting to her race especially that her current settings are black. Wena gao single mara? Maybe we can install or upgrade them settings."
@lelethuzintle added:
"It's not a but ń, good message though💯"
@ZandileClock wrote:
"Oral ye Afrikaans last minute where you put om te everywhere 🙆🏾♀️😂"
@Geared_up_dad added:
"What that spelling and grammar, you need a miracle, not luck 😂"
@movadejabva said:
"Izinja madoda 🫡"
SA rejects Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Siya and Rachel Kolisi dropped a bombshell on unexpecting South Africans, and the country hasn't been okay since the divorce announcement. Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from fans.
South Africans have been reeling since the news of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel's divorce. The two said they made the decision to end their marriage in a joint statement.
