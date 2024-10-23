Cassper Nyovest and Pulane Mojaki caught strays on social media after Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce announcement

Fans humorously suggested that it should have been Cassper and Pulane divorcing due to what they did to Thobeka Majozi, Cassper's baby mama

Social media users shared hilarious comments, with one post claiming Jesus made a mistake by destroying the wrong couple

Cassper Nyovest and his wife, Pulane Mojaki, are catching strays on social media following Rachel and Siya Kolisi's shocking divorce announcement.

Cassper Nyovest and his wife Pulane took shots following Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce announcement. Image: @casspernyovest and Simon Hofmann

SA takes shots at Cassper Nyovest and Pulane Mojaki

Social media has been buzzing since the news of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel Kolisi's divorce. Fans have shared mixed reactions, with many suggesting that they should seek professional help.

Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest's name also popped up on timelines when fans suggested he should be divorcing his wife Pulane Mojaki after what they did to his baby mama Thobeka "Bexx" Majozi. An X user with the handle @ApheleleJody left fans rolling on the floor with laughter with a post suggesting that Jesus made a mistake.

"Jesus is getting very old, we said Cassper Nyovest and Pulane not Rachel and Siya Kolisi 😭😭😭"

SA shares hilarious comments

Social media users played along with the joke, with many saying it should have been Cassper Nyovest and Pulane, not Siya and Rachel.

@KiMbali3 said:

"Let’s all fast hle…this can be fixed😔"

@ApheleleJody added:

"He destroyed the wrong couple 😭😭"

@BruceMM_ commented:

"I agree… we need reshuffle 😭😭"

@Sthembile_PD wrote:

"😂😂😂he forgets. He needs to be reminded."

@Queen_Tsholo8 added:

"That divorce yona is imminent."

@rhirhandzuu wrote:

"This is not the divorce we ordered sana 🤣🤣🤣"

@MaggyValen added:

"Clearly he misunderstood us, that best friend of Enigma 😥😥😥"

