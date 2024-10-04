Cassper Nyovest's cheating scandal remains a top topic after he publicly apologised to his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, sparking mixed reactions

Thobeka's sister, Nolifa, fired shots at Cassper in a cryptic post, comparing his apology to US rapper Diddy's controversial video

Social media users largely sided with Nolifa, suggesting Cassper's apology was more self-serving than genuine

Cassper Nyovest is still a top trending topic in Mzansi after the cheating saga that his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, popularly known as Bexx, shared on social media. The star took accountability for the allegations and publicly apologised to Bexx.

Thobeka “Bexx” Majozi’s sister Nolifa shared a cryptic post after Cassper Nyovest's apology. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter and @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Thobeka Majozi's sister fires shots at Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest's apology video split social media. Some praised him for admitting he was wrong for cheating on his baby mama while their son fought for his life. Others felt the apology was damage control because his secret had been shared.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A post shared on X by a user with the handle @yayahCreative_ shows Thobeka's sister, Nolifa, 's cryptic post after Cassper's apology. The video seemingly fires shots at the rapper and compares his apology to a video by controversial US rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs. The caption read:

"Thobeka’s sister??? 🔥🔥🔥 The Diddy comparison at the end clinched it! She clocked Cassper so bad! Love her doooooowwnnn!"

What you need to know about Cassper Nyovest's cheating scandal

SA reacts to Thobeks's sister's cryptic post

Surprisingly, social media users agreed with Nolifa's post. Many said Cassper's video was for himself, not for the victim.

@MsK_Since_Day_1 said:

"I actually thought of this piece of content when I heard that apology😂"

@yayahCreative_ commented:

"She gave us the words we were trying to say!"

@MapsRealEstate_ added:

"There is no cooking her just bitterness, what comes after " I am sorry" who is appointed to judge apology?"

SA begs Mihlali Ndamase to step into Cassper's marriage

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is taking blows on social media after his baby mama. Thobeka Majozi revealed that he cheated on her while their son was battling cancer.

This has resulted in social media users rallying behind Thobeka and attacking Cassper’s current wife, Pulane Mojaki.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News