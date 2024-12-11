Nhlanhla Mafu is not ready to reveal her mystery man's face and continues to hide him in photos

The Mafikizolo star posted a new snap hiding her boo behind her hat, and it looks like peeps have grown tired of it

Netizens called Nhlanhla out for constantly hiding her man's face, while others applauded her for maintaining the mystery

Nhlanhla Mafu was called out for posting pictures hiding her boyfriend. Images: nhlanhla_mafu

Source: Instagram

The internet will surely break the day Nhlanhla Mafu finally reveals her man's face. Until then, the singer continues to keep him a secret.

Nhlanhla Mafu shares photo with her man

Our girl, Nhlanhla Mafu, shared their latest picture together, giving netizens another peek at her mystery man.

The singer, who was rumoured to have married her boyfriend, seems to not be done fooling around and seeing just how far she can go before she eventually unmasks her man - if she ever plans to, that is.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Mafikizolo star/ fashion designer posted a "selfie" enjoying some quality time with her bae, who hid behind her hat and appeared to be a willing participant in his lady's games:

"I love days like these."

Mzansi reacts to Nhlanhla Mafu's picture

Netizens aren't impressed and said Nhlanhla was being unnecessary:

mbaliee55 argued:

"Just don’t post him! We honestly wouldn’t mind, not this nonsense."

lee_kardashian asked:

"Do people know ukuthi they don't have to post their partners?"

zulugirlmp said:

"If you hide him, he's not yours, period."

tytcool__ was stunned:

"Never seen anything like this in my life. Poor guy!"

thabie231 posted:

"May my partner not hide me the way you hide yours."

Meanwhile, others had a good laugh at Nhlanhla's consistency in hiding her man:

baity_eagom was impressed:

"I like how he complies."

prince_ramadimetja_mashangoane laughed:

"The queen of relationship privacy."

nqobiledanseur said:

"I love the way you do things! My president."

indoniyomoya wrote:

"It's your consistency for me."

Source: Briefly News