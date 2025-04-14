Chidimma Adetshina is trending again due to her fiery responses to South African trolls on her social media page

The controversial Nigerian model, who previously withdrew from Miss SA due to her identity scandal, clapped back at online critics, sparking divided reactions among netizens

While some defended her right to live peacefully, others criticised her rude responses, with one commenter suggesting her time in the spotlight was coming to an end

Miss Universe Africa and Oceania Chidimma Adetshina is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The controversial model shocked many with her rude responses to South Africans on her page.

Chidimma Adetshina clapped back at South African trolls online. Image: Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

Chidimma Adetshina drags trolls

Shuu! Chidimma Adetshina is not entertaining bullies on her page. The Nigerian model recently put South African trolls who had come after her on her recent TikTok post in their place. Chichi, who has been bullied because of her identity theft scandal, which led her to withdraw from the Miss SA competition, seems to have had enough of people bullying her.

An X user with the handle @TakaTina1 took to the microblogging platform to share screenshots of the exchange between Chidimma Adetshina and South African social media users. Take a look at the post below:

Mzansi reacts to Chidimma Adetshina's behaviour

Chidimma Adetshina's fiery responses to South African social media trolls left netizens divided. Some said South Africans must allow Chichi to live her life peacefully and stop bombarding her timeline with comments about her controversy. Others called out the model for her rude responses.

@terrymadzeka said:

"You all can keep the pride of being South African, but Chidimma is now living her dream; her life will never be the same again."

@Abednego082 commented:

"Leave this girl alone, you losers. What do you want from her?"

@cyanda_leevi added:

"She sure cooked and held her own, hey. Refused to be brought down. Y'all made her stronger with your negative comments 'cause back then, she would cry. Now she is on steroids 🤣😂"

@lerato_lalove wrote:

"She said ke ba lata 1 by 1."

@ZeBlackRussian commented:

"Girl is low-key responding like a South African hun 😭😭😭 Talking kak and standing on business. We raised a wild one🤣"

@LM_Rebirth wrote:

"She can feel her time running out. The diplomatic trips are winding down, and the harsh reality of being just an ordinary Nigerian woman—banned in South Africa—is settling in. It’s shameful, to be honest."

Chidimma Adetshina left SA speechless with her rude remarks. Image: FAWAZ OYEDEJI / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Chidimma Adetshina showcases dad's behaviour

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Chidimma Adetshina had Mzansi buzzing yet again after she posted a video of her dad's hilarious antics.

The Miss Universe Africa and Oceania took to her TikTok account under the handle @chichivanessa, where she entertained South Africans with her father's behaviour at an event, and the clip sparked mixed reactions online.

In the footage, her dad can be seen dancing in a lighthearted, almost clownish manner, bringing plenty of laughter to those around him. Chidimma, who decided to capture the moment on camera, shared it on the video platform where she took part in the trending challenge titled 'Daddy, please behave when we get there'.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News