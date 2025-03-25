Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Chidimma Adetshina shared a clip of her father's hilarious antics

Chidimma Adetshina a former Miss South Africa pageant contestant has Mzansi buzzing yet again after she posted a video of her dad's hilarious antics.

Chidimma shares video of father's behaviour at an event

The Miss Universe Africa and Oceania took to her TikTok account under the handle @chichivanessa where she entertained South Africans with her father's behaviour at an event and the clip sparked mixed reactions online.

In the footage, her dad can be seen dancing in a lighthearted, almost clownish manner, bringing plenty of laughter to those around him. Chidimma who decided to capture the moment on camera shared it on the video platform where she took part in the trending challenge titled "Daddy please behave when we get there."

She then went on to showcase how the father did the exact opposite of what she had requested of him. @chichivanessa's clip shows her father enthusiastically moving to the music, with exaggerated and humorous dance steps that had everyone around him in stitches. His playful antics and carefree spirit made it clear that he was more than willing to entertain the crowd, all while having a blast himself.

This comes after Miss Universe Nigeria's mother was granted R10,000 bail with strict conditions after being arrested earlier this month on suspicion of identity fraud and immigration law violations.

Anabela Rungo, a Mozambican, is charged with obtaining a South African woman's identity credentials in order to register as a citizen of South Africa. Adetshina's participation in the Miss South Africa contest brought the issue into the public eye.

According to IOL the mom of the Miss Universe Africa and Oceania set of rules for bail goes as follows:

The magistrate Sadiqah Guendouz stated that Anabela's immigration status would not change whether or not she was in detention, despite the prosecutor's assertions that she would be a flight risk.

Anabela is only permitted to leave the house to speak with her legal team; she must continue to be under house arrest.

She is not allowed to send someone to an embassy on her behalf as she will be subjected to unannounced visits by immigration officials.

Take a look at Chidimma's father dancing in the video below:

SA reacts with mixed feelings to Chidimma's dad

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on Chidimma's father's antics with mixed reactions.

Tumi Changes her life said:

"Yes wena father you gave birth to Miss Universe unknowingly yaz."

John Promise expressed:

"Uncle got some moves, though."

Zayinflows wished her well saying:

"Chi Chi Keep shining. You are a star and a precious jewel, sending much love, grace, peace and prosperity your way. May God almighty bless you and your family in Jesus might name. Amen! "

Siphiweyinkosi was amused:

"This man looks like he acts serious at home but not in public."

Angel Motaung commented:

"Dads will embarrass you never warn them."

Chidimma Adetshina unfazed by her mom’s arrest

Briefly News previously reported that Chidimma Adetshina is making headlines for all the wrong reasons again.

The reigning Miss Universe Africa and Oceania recently posted a video following the news of her mother's arrest. Chidimma Adetshina seems unbothered by her mother, Anabela Rungo's recent arrest in Cape Town. The Department of Home Affairs issued a statement confirming that Rungo was arrested for violating the country's immigration laws.

