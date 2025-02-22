Chidimma Adetshina's mother, Anabela Rungo, is facing the heat of the law after being arrested in the Western Cape

Miss Universe Africa and Oceania's child was under her mother's care at a house in South Africa when she was caught

Most recently, Anabela Rungo was brought before a judge since she was caught illegally in the country

Chidimma Adetshina's mom, Anabela Rungo, was allegedly up to no good in South Africa. She was apprehended in Cape Town after illegal reentry.

Chidimma Adetshina's mother Anabela Rungo maintained her innocence at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court after charges of ID theft. Image: @chichic_vanessa / Instagram / Fawa Oyedeji / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Anabela Rungo sparked outrage among South Africans after being caught in the country since her ID was cancelled in 2024. Anabela Rungo was recently taken to the Cape Town Magistrate's Court for a bail hearing.

Chidimma Adetshina's mom appears in Cape Town court

Beauty queen Chidimma's mother, Mrs Rungo, was officially charged with identity theft. She appeared before the Magistrate's Court after being arrested on 15 February 2025. Anabela Rungo reportedly applied for bail on 21 February 2025 and she responded to charges of contravening the Immigration Act and Identification Act.TimesLIVE reported that in a bail application, Chidimma's mother insisted that she was innocent, posed no danger to the public, and only had a Mozambican passport. She said:

"I believe I am innocent and will be acquitted. My release would not undermine public peace.”

Rungo's lawyer Ben Matthewson argued that Anabela Rungo's release would be in the interest of justice as her grandson needed her. Chidimma's mom was living with her husband while acting as Chidimma's son's caretaker as the reigning Miss Universe Africa and Oceania travelled. In addition, Anabela detailed health issues saying she was afraid the poor living conditions at Pollsmoor prison would make her faint.

What crimes did Anabela Rungo reportedly commit?

Immigration officer Adrian Jackson claimed Mrs Rungo applied for an ID as Sara Moyo who was untraceable and she was informed the ID would be revoked in a Whatsapp message. Chidimma's mother also allegedly got rejected for residency in the country in 2016 due to insufficient funds. Her appeal was rejected as she allegedly submitted a fraudulent bank statement. Rungo's bail hearing was postponed to 26 February 2025.

Chidimma seemingly unfazed by mother’s arrest

Briefly News reported that Miss Universe Africa and Oceania took to social media with her son by her side. Chidimma posted on TikTok after her son was reportedly on the scene when her mother was arrested while in Cape Town.

Chidimma's mother was in the Mother City after the beauty queen was spotted in the Western Cape. Miss Universe Africa and Oceania's presence in the country upset online users who referenced her controversial rise to becoming a Miss Universe runner-up.

Chidimma Adetshina became a Miss Universe runner-up after her mother was accused of obtaining her daughter's SA citizenship illegally when she was born. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

SA discusses Chidimma Adetshina's mom

People shared their thoughts including their criticism of Anabela Rungo. Many were curious about the name Sara Moyo which she allegedly used to obtain an ID. Read the comments below

@EzamaCirha asked:

"Kanti why is she alone in this, the husband also knew together with this old woman Adetshina. It doesn’t sit well with me that this child is usadakasa on the streets of Cape Town and her father."

@lioneszT commented:

"Fraudsters are something else. They lie about everything!"

@visse_ss wrote:

"It’s crazy how some people will do anything to secure a win, even if it means stealing someone else’s identity."

@slique10111 remarked:

"Not much is mentioned about the Home Affairs officials who processed this application, they too must account!"

@Prince111Ever wondered:

"Why didn't they just give her hers so that she wouldnt be tempted to steal for Sara Moyo, enhlek where is Sara Moyo?"

@Locked_Locked_ speculated:

"Moyo is a Zimbabwean surname though."

@bontleshabalala added:

"There's more to be exposed with this case. Now she is Moyo- Zimbabwean."

SA reacts to Chidimma Adetshina's mom's possible deportation

Briefly News previously reported that controversial model Chidimma Adetshina's mother Anabela Rungo who was recently arrested after illegally reentering South Africa will likely be deported. The reports have been met with mixed reactions from fans.

South Africans on social media did not receive the news about Chidimma Adetshina's mother's possible deportation. Many felt deporting her would be a slap on the wrist after she broke the country's laws.

Others also argued that if she is let go so easily she will surely return illegally again.

Source: Briefly News