Chidimma Adetshina's mother, Anabela Rungo, who was arrested in Cape Town for illegally reentering South Africa and now faces likely deportation

The news sparked mixed reactions, with many South Africans arguing she should face criminal charges instead of just deportation

Social media users expressed concerns that she might return illegally, criticising the government for weak border control

Controversial model Chidimma Adetshina's mother Anabela Rungo who was recently arrested after illegally reentering South Africa will likely be deported. The reports have been met with mixed reactions from fans.

Chidimma Adetshina's mother likely to be deported

Source: Getty Images

Chidimma Adetshina's mother likely to be deported

The legal woes for the current Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Chidimma Adetshina's family are far from over. The Nigerian model recently made headlines after she was spotted chilling in Cape Town despite her citizenship being revoked by the Department of Home Affairs.

Chichi later announced she was leaving the Mother City following the uproar on social media. A few days later, her mother Anabela Rungo was arrested by the Department of Home Affairs in Cape Town. According to a report by the eNCA, Anabella Rungo will likely be deported back to her home country Mozambique. Read the post below:

Mzansi reacts to Anabela Rungo's possible deportation

South Africans on social media did not receive the news about Chidimma Adetshina's mother's possible deportation. Many felt deporting her would be a slap on the wrist after she broke the country's laws.

Others also argued that if she is let go so easily she will surely return illegally again.

@tndaba said:

"She can't be deported, she committed a crime and obtained her documents fraudulently. For that, she must be charged."

@b3l_Air commented:

"She'll be back next week with a short crokodilio hop and a skip and a jump across the Limpopo, a slap and tickle of cash at the border and voila... back to entitlement in Cape Town!"

@IsaacMbongela wrote:

"She'll be deported, then come back again. Why not jail her for at least a year as a punishment for the crime."

@Sbusiso_Rza added:

"She will sneak her way back after being deported because South Africa has porous borders, all thanks to the ANC and DA coalition government."

@TheRealGobetse said:

"SA media and protecting foreign criminals...don't give authorities ideas on how to deal with this issue, she's going straight to jail this time."

