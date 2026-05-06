A TikTok video captured a clip of two black mambas that were at odds with each other

The dangerous snakes were in a video that became a viral hit all over social media

People were stunned by the black mambas, who displayed mating season chaos in a fascinating wildlife video

A post showed two black mambas that were not getting along at all. People got a close look at how the dangerous snake species fight each other in the wild.

A snake expert found black mambas fighting in a TikTok video. Image: Nick Evans

Source: Facebook

The unexpected black mamba sighting on 2 May 2026 left many people floored. Online users were raving about the two snakes that showed intense aggression.

In a video on TikTok by Nick Evans spotted two snakes in a heated fight, and they were coiled around each other, in full combat mode, as it is mating season from May until August. Nick Evans shared a post explaining that the snakes were males, and they fight until one gives up, and they do not try to kill each other. He said the snake fought for half an hour. One snake was 2.5 meters long and the other 2.6 meters, each weighing more than 2 kgs. Watch the video below:

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South Africa am amazed by 2 black mambas

Many people felt that the black mambas looked fierce. Online users were raving about the intense snake fight. Read the comments below:

Nick Evans is known as a prolific snake rescue expert. Image: Nick Evans

Source: Facebook

Munya Kadandara asked:

"Do they ever bite each other? If they do, what happens if there is some envenoming (I learnt that word here )? That’s if it’s not a dry bite?"

Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer replied:

"Munya Kadandara, they are immune to venom, both their own and that of other mambas."

Jabulan WakwaMvelase added:

"The other one will jump and hide in this car. I feel sorry for the owner."

Marc Shaw said:

"And I wouldn't even be that close to them, but okay, Phill, you can carry on lol."

Marlene Bartlett added:

"One of the world's deadliest animal species fighting like it's a passionate Tango."

Linda Hammond applauded:

"Two big fellas!! Poor buggers fought like crazy, and neither got the princess lol mean ol Nick!! They are both big males and look to be in great health (ego's shattered)."

Belinda Brodie-Gower joked:

"Even if I was a mamba I wouldn't pick a fight with one!"

Indira Narayan exclaimed:

"Queen Mamba on the cliff basking in the sun, awaiting her King to return to romance her. Alas, Nick has caught him. "

Snake catcher Nick Evans rescues little black mamba

Briefly News previously reported that snakes can be tough to deal with, but veteran snake catcher Nick Evans had a lot on his plate when a feisty baby black mamba tried its hardest to evade capture. The clip shows it hiding under an ornament and standing in a defensive position once it is exposed. South Africans were surprised by how much it resisted.

The video of the danger-noodle was shared under the Nick Evans - Snake Rescuer Facebook account and received hundreds of likes.

Once the snake was exposed, Nick Evans brought out some tongs, which didn't make things easier for him. The reptile tried to make a run for it through a window, but failed because it was closed (maybe next time). The hatchling mamba was eventually placed in a container

Source: Briefly News