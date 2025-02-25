Experienced snake rescuer Nick Evans rescued a small black mamba with a serious attitude and tons of energy

The danger-noodle tried everything it could to evade capture and tried to escape through a closed window

South Africans were left amazed by the clip with many saying the miniature reptile was incredibly feisty

Mzansi was taken a back by the attitude of a small black mamba that the snake rescuer Nick Evans caught. Images: nick_evans_snake_rescuer/ Instagram, Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer

Snakes can be tough to deal with, but veteran snake catcher Nick Evans had a lot on his plate when a feisty baby black mamba tried its hardest to evade capture. The clip shows it hiding under an ornament and standing in a defensive position once it is exposed. South Africans were surprised by how much it resisted.

An unwanted guest

The video of the danger-noodle was shared under the Nick Evans - Snake Rescuer Facebook account and received hundreds of likes. Nick gave some details about black mamba sightings in the KZN area by saying:

"Now is the time Black Mambas, and many snake species, are hatching. No, mother mamba is not nearby watching her baby. She lays her eggs & leaves them, so when they hatch, they have to fend for themselves. They also disperse upon hatching."

See the video below:

A botched escape

Once the snake was exposed, Nick Evans brought out some tongs which didn't make things easier for him. The reptile tried to make a run for it through a window but failed because it was closed (maybe next time). The hatchling mamba was eventually placed in a container.

Snake rescuer Nick Evans has tons of videos of his many adventures. Image: Anup Shah

Nick has been rescuing snakes for years, he is no stranger to any reptile danger. The man once had to rescue a fully grown black mamba from the roof of a home and many other difficult places to reach. The clip entertained South Africans who were incredibly surprised at how feisty the snake was.

Read the comments below:

Paul Levisohn said:

"Quite funny that it was lying on the 'Welcome' mat #comediansnake"

Gavin Gounden mentioned:

"I saw one like this in my yard recently, doubt it’s still here though. We also have mongoose living in our yard 👍"

Shelly Lisa van Rooyen commented:

"My whole life I was told to put a grass mat at my front door to prevent snakes from entering 😂😅"

A Janet Smith posted:

"As a baby of only 1 to 2 weeks old why would it go inside a house? That is not their natural habitat?"

Heather Farquhar shared:

"Wow not so small, thank you for video, we definitely leave the snake for you to catch Nic can see he feisty."

Lazarus Makololo said:

"A little dangerous snake with a huge lethal venom that can kill a human being."

Michelle Schou mentioned:

"This is one rather large and feisty snake with enormous attitude! Rather you than me 👀"

