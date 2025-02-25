“Lot of Attitude”: Snake Rescuer Nick Evens Rescues Feisty Little Black Mamba Rescue, SA Left Amazed
- Experienced snake rescuer Nick Evans rescued a small black mamba with a serious attitude and tons of energy
- The danger-noodle tried everything it could to evade capture and tried to escape through a closed window
- South Africans were left amazed by the clip with many saying the miniature reptile was incredibly feisty
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Snakes can be tough to deal with, but veteran snake catcher Nick Evans had a lot on his plate when a feisty baby black mamba tried its hardest to evade capture. The clip shows it hiding under an ornament and standing in a defensive position once it is exposed. South Africans were surprised by how much it resisted.
An unwanted guest
The video of the danger-noodle was shared under the Nick Evans - Snake Rescuer Facebook account and received hundreds of likes. Nick gave some details about black mamba sightings in the KZN area by saying:
"Now is the time Black Mambas, and many snake species, are hatching. No, mother mamba is not nearby watching her baby. She lays her eggs & leaves them, so when they hatch, they have to fend for themselves. They also disperse upon hatching."
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
A botched escape
Once the snake was exposed, Nick Evans brought out some tongs which didn't make things easier for him. The reptile tried to make a run for it through a window but failed because it was closed (maybe next time). The hatchling mamba was eventually placed in a container.
Nick has been rescuing snakes for years, he is no stranger to any reptile danger. The man once had to rescue a fully grown black mamba from the roof of a home and many other difficult places to reach. The clip entertained South Africans who were incredibly surprised at how feisty the snake was.
Read the comments below:
Paul Levisohn said:
"Quite funny that it was lying on the 'Welcome' mat #comediansnake"
Gavin Gounden mentioned:
"I saw one like this in my yard recently, doubt it’s still here though. We also have mongoose living in our yard 👍"
Shelly Lisa van Rooyen commented:
"My whole life I was told to put a grass mat at my front door to prevent snakes from entering 😂😅"
A Janet Smith posted:
"As a baby of only 1 to 2 weeks old why would it go inside a house? That is not their natural habitat?"
Heather Farquhar shared:
"Wow not so small, thank you for video, we definitely leave the snake for you to catch Nic can see he feisty."
Lazarus Makololo said:
"A little dangerous snake with a huge lethal venom that can kill a human being."
Michelle Schou mentioned:
"This is one rather large and feisty snake with enormous attitude! Rather you than me 👀"
More snake stories from Briefly News
- Briefly News previously reported that one standing snake was seen on the streets of Mzansi in a video that went viral on TikTok.
- An online post showed a massive snake making its way up branches, leaving many jaws on the floor.
- A snake catcher, Nick Evans shared the story of how a man from Durban encountered a venomous snake.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Siphesihle Z Luthango (Editor) Siphesihle Luthango is a human interest writer at Briefly News. He has a strong background in digital media and storytelling. Graduating cum laude in Journalism and International Studies from Monash South Africa (2018-2020), he has worked across various platforms, from online news and business reporting to digital marketing and content creation. He has written for The West African Times (2021), and Floww (2023-2024) writing human interest and business stories. Siphesihle has expertise in multimedia journalism, SEO, and digital marketing. Email: siphesihle.luthango@briefly.co.za