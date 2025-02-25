The Instagram account for Arrive Alive shared a surprising video of a massive snake climbing a tree

Arrive Alive, which mostly focuses on road safety, shared information about pedestrian safety from snakes and snake bites and explained where snakes are commonly found

Many members of the online community were shocked to see the size of the snake, while others cracked jokes about the slithering reptile

Internet users couldn't believe the size of the snake they saw on their screens. Images: AaronAmat, Usman Budi

Source: Getty Images

Snakes come in all shapes and sizes, but nothing prepared the internet for the one they saw on their screens. An online post showed a massive snake making its way up branches, leaving many jaws on the floor.

Big snake captured climbing

With the location not shared in the caption, a video on Arrive Alive's Instagram account showed the huge reptile slithering up a leafy tree. The snake appeared to be many metres long, with its head reaching the top while its tail was near the bottom of the big tree.

While the Instagram account didn't provide much information, it did share Arrive Alive's link explaining pedestrian safety from snakes and snake bites.

A portion of the article informed South Africans:

"Traditionally, snakes were mostly seen in rural areas and farms, or at least where properties were very bushy. However, encounters in urban areas are becoming common, especially along the coastal belt with high humidity."

Take a look at the video of the snake below:

Massive snake shocks the internet

Several social media users were stunned to see the snake, at first thinking it was a giraffe reaching high into the tree. In true South African fashion, some people also cracked jokes about the reptile, likening it to their exes and wondering about the location so that they could avoid the area.

Internet users were surprised to see the massive snake climbing the tree. Image: IsiMS

Source: Getty Images

Others were in awe of the snake's size and sang its praises.

Given that Australia is known for its wildlife invading certain areas, particularly people's homes, @olivia_ntsuba humorously asked app users in the comments:

"Does Australia know about its missing child?"

A stunned @beastro_ironside said:

"There's no way! I'm leaving Earth."

The huge snake had @chuch__u writing:

"Why does this exist? No snake needs to be this big."

@mawamercy shared with a laugh:

"This is the moment we all become really religious and start saying prayers."

@afroyorker, who watched the clip, told the online community:

"I thought that was a giraffe at first."

@charleswebb1964 loved what they saw and stated in the comment section:

"Magnificent specimen."

@michuemenalo said to the public:

"Leave it alone. It's at home."

3 Other stories about massive snakes

In another article, a brave man reached underwater to catch a big anaconda. The nail-biting clip receives millions of views.

Last year, an enormous snake was found relaxing in a student accommodation. A local snake catcher informed Briefly News what to do when encountering the reptile.

what to do when encountering the reptile. A man on vacation filmed a giant snake slithering on a deck in front of an open door, prompting the cameraman to follow its trail.

Source: Briefly News