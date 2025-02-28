Viral Lion Car Door Video: Man's Terrifying Encounter Amuses South Africans

A video of a gent who was left terrified over a lion after opening a car door has gone viral online, leaving many amused

The clip gained massive traction on the internet, gathering loads of views and sparking reactions from people

Briefly News takes a look at safety measures to be aware of when encountering a lion

A video of a man's terrifying encounter with a lion left Mzansi cracking up in laughter.

One gentleman went through a terrifying encounter with a lion during a safari tour and people were amused by the viral clip.

Man terrified when lion opens car door

In the clip shared on Facebook by Perfect_marebe, it quickly gained massive traction on the platform.

The guy who seemingly opened the door was greeted by the presence of the big cat as it was seen standing beside the car. The guy was astonished and quickly closed the door, and he began mumbling words out of fear. The lion went on to open the door and the man screamed.

Perfect_marebe's clip captured the attention of netizens, leaving them both amused and in shock as many wondered what may have happened next after the wild animal had opened the door. The footage clocked loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

People react to a lion and a man's terrifying encounter

The online community responded with mixed emotions as many flocked to the comments section expressing their thoughts.

Wekwachibedura said:

"Are you going to come out or should I come in by myself, the lion asked."

Juiceluv909 expressed:

"Bro started first praying to the creator."

Queengemini525 cracked a joke saying:

"The lion just wants to tell you about the goodness of the Lord Jesus Christ."

Ratialeah simply said:

"The lion be like we wanna talk as men."

Abongathomaswod shared:

"Those words he said in silence and tongue can only be understood by those who briefly visited heaven and got back without a professional welcome."

Safety measures to be aware of when encountering a lion

Wildlife experts have warned of the importance of keeping car doors and windows securely closed during wildlife viewing excursions. Although such incidents are rare, lions are incredibly strong and possess the ability to open car doors.

According to Safe at Work California, when one encounters a lion, it is important to always remain composed and steadily back away or hold your posture.

Persuade the animal that you could be hazardous and that you are not prey. Stand up straight, raise your arms, and face the lion, trying to look as big as you can. You should shout and wave your arms if the lion is acting aggressively. You could also grab a stick or throw objects at the lion. If you are attacked, fight back.

