A clip showcasing a lion trying to gain access inside a camping tent left many people on the internet frightened

The TikTok video went viral online gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments

Social media users reacted to the footage as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts

One group of campers had a terrifying encounter when a pride of lions attempted to get inside their tents.

A group of lions tried to get inside a camping tent in a TikTok video. Image: Anup Shah and Benjamin Rondel

Source: Getty Images

Lions' attempt to get inside camping tents

The chilling incident, which was captured on camera and shared by social media user @elleafricasafaris, has since gone viral, leaving netizens stunned.

In the video, the campers can be seen spending the night in an unfenced area of a reserve when the lions, seemingly curious, approached their tents. In the footage, the massive cats can be seen sniffing and nudging the fabric of the tents, causing panic among those inside.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A few minutes later while the wild animals moved away for a bit one of the individuals in the tent opened the tent and looked outside and when the lions returned the campers remained silent.

Some campers remained silent, while others could be heard whispering in fear as the wild predators lingered. Fortunately, the big cats eventually lost interest and moved on without causing harm.

Take a look at the video below:

SA reacts to lion and campers' wild encounter

The online community was stunned as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts.

Bheka Nxele said:

"That's so scary, and amazing how persistent a lion can be - but glad nobody got injured."

Yollie_yollz wrote:

"This is why I will never go camping, shame."

Clement expressed:

"Someone invaded the lions' natural habitation."

Nyisman commented:

"There is no experience this is life-threatening."

SIMONSAM shared:

"Being broke saves me from a lot of things."

A group of lions tried to get inside a camping tent in a TikTok video. Image: Massimo Mei

Source: Getty Images

Men's wild encounter with lions leaves SA stunned

Briefly News previously reported that a dramatic and heart-stopping moment between a man and a lion's wild encounter went viral on social media.

previously reported that a dramatic and heart-stopping moment between a man and a lion's wild encounter went viral on social media. A video of a man with his lion friend has set the internet ablaze with their incredible bond, leaving peeps speechless.

A group of men feeding lions at a game park in a viral video left many online users with mixed feelings.

Source: Briefly News