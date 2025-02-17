A man got candid about his way of eating in a TikTok video that making rounds online

The guy expressed how his wife has been serving him the same usual food, and the footage gained massive traction

South Africans were amused by the guy's story as they headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

One man expressed his frustration after being served the same unusual-looking meal by his wife.

A man expressed his frustration about eating blue chicken. Image: @juniourmwaks

Source: TikTok

Man vents about eating blue chicken because of his wife

The man shared under the handle @juniourmwaks where he voiced out his frustration which has since gone viral on social media.

@juniourmwaks went on to reveal how he had been eating blue chicken for the past three weeks ever since his wife found out about food colouring. In the video, he looked fed up and he took to his social media caption where he cried out saying:

"I need help."

The clip went on to become a hit on TikTok gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA is amused by the man's story

Social media users reacted as they flooded the comments section cracking jokes while some simply laughed it off.

Taetso Lala shared:

"Nna I wanna see the pictures or videos of the blue chicken I don't believe you."

Gloria@Zoe said:

"I can imagine blue chicken. Eat my brother, it's the effort that counts."

Zanele wrote:

"Blue chicken I wanted to cook pink rice big forgot to add the colour."

Hardlife Moyo replied:

"At least you eat chicken more than twice a month in February. I can't imagine blue cabbage or red potatoes with pap."

Mahlatse@mma was amused:

"I fell off my chair laughing."

Agent T expressed:

"Clearly, you're a loving Husband, few will endure for three weeks."

A TikTok video shows a young woman going through a market before showing the chicken that she bought to cook.

