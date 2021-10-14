Mzansi in Disbelief and Laughing as Local Man Cooks "Chicken Weaves"

South Africans are in awe and are now reacting to a viral photo of a local guy preparing to cook vegetables and "chicken weaves", which are actually roosters' combs

The guy’s post is entertaining many locals and they say these are not chicken weaves but mohawks, similar to the gentleman’s haircut

The poor guy is being roasted over his skills in the kitchen and it's doubtful he will be so quick to share next time he prepares a chow

A local man is really keeping Mzansi entertained on social media after sharing a snap of an unusual dish. @Mshumo_870 uploaded a picture of a meal where it seems the chef is preparing purple onion rings, lettuce and "chicken weaves", the combs from roosters' heads.

The account holder suggests that he is the minister and he is prepared to deliver a delicious dish. The post is receiving funny reactions from Mzansi social media users. Some people are arguing that it’s not actually chicken weaves but chicken mohawks, a haircut that is a popular trend among local men.

At the same time, some networkers are of the view that the dish may not taste yummy because it looks raw and the account holder says it’s stir-fried. The local guy captioned the tweet:

“Purple onion, lettuce and chicken weaves...Minister in the kitchen at your service.”

South Africans are responding to an unusual meal. Image: @Mshumo_870/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@BrianMoore_19 said:

“Stir fry.”

@Thapeloo123 said:

“So reja di Mohawk now.”

@POhtes_Peace said:

"Chicken weaves"

@SFaith said:

“They look raw.”

@Apologist_Anti said:

“Chicken what?”

