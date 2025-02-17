“Dinosaur in the Apartment”: Man Shows Massive Monitor Lizard Climbing Curtains

A man took to his TikTok account to show internet users the gigantic monitor lizard in someone's apartment

The four-legged reptile climbed up a curtain, making sure it was able to reach the top without falling

Many online community members shared their fears in the comment section, stating they would never enter the home again after seeing the massive creature

While some people share their homes with cats, dogs, and even mice, some prefer more exotic companions.

Online viewers were stunned to see a huge four-legged reptile inside a home, turning the living room into something straight from a wildlife documentary.

A reptile in the room

Using the TikTok handle @farnot_29, a man showed app users a massive monitor lizard scaling a curtain. The creature was determined to reach the top as its heavy tail swung from side to side, and its forked tongue acted as a scent detector.

The TikTokker jokingly shared in his post's caption about the prehistoric-looking reptile:

"Dinosaur in the apartment."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Monitor lizard stuns the internet

Thousands of people on the internet were shocked to see the creature in the viral video and expressed their thoughts in the post's comment section.

Not a fan of what they had seen, @farasht stated:

"This looks like hell."

@morning.glory789 exclaimed to the online community:

"I would leave that area and never return. Imagine that in your bed!"

@kabelo.rosette wrote in the comments:

"I feel sorry for its prey. It looks dangerous."

A surprised @vwood04 asked the public:

"Is it a pet?"

A disturbed @brianmeyer23 shared:

"It bothers me that people have the guts to record this. I would be gone, vanished into thin air with no trace of me being there."

@tintswalohluli jokingly told app users:

"The curtain rail is stronger than my relationship with my relatives."

