An unwelcome guest caused a stir when a woman was confronted by a stench in her office that she couldn't place

When she realised that it was a massive Nile monitor lizard, she called famed snake catcher, Nick Evans, to the scene

Recounting the story of how he caught the large reptile online, Nick coupled his account with pics of the scary guest that left Mzansi shook

Nick Evans took to Facebook to tell of how he rescued a lady and a monitor lizard from their hair-raising encounter.

He explained that the Nile monitor lizards are common in Durban but that they fall prey to humans, dogs and vehicles. He advised that though docile in nature, the reptiles are not to be confronted when stumbled upon.

Snake catcher, Nick Evans, caught a huge monitor lizard that was in a woman's office in Durban. Image: @nickevanskzn/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Nick's painted a messy picture with his detailed account on Facebook about how he caught the lizard.

"It had clearly already been there by the wifi, as it left a big [defecation] which my arm got dragged through while pulling it out. It had defecated in a few parts of the office, hence the smell."

This inspired some peeps to make gest of Nick's affinity to wearing casual sandals, flip-flops.

Inspired into sharing her ordeal with monitor lizards, Glendyr Roberts said:

"Mmm, we had a 2nd one in our garden last week. The border collie cried and I ran out. Think it either bit her snout or whipped her. I called the vet and just watched her for signs. She kept rubbing her nose and mouth.The jack russel was braver and tried to attack and grab the lizard but it managed to escape through a hole in the garden wall."

Telling about her experience with monitor lizards, Kathleen Williamson added:

"I used to have them in my garden every now and again, different species, but haven't seen one in ages."

Snake rescuer Nick Evans has Mzansi on the edge of their seats with latest catch

Proving that Nick Evans is no stranger to scary encounters, Briefly News reported that Durban-based snake rescuer Nick Evans has caught one more black mamba but describes his latest catch as harrowing.

Evans said he attempted to catch two snakes a week prior. According to his, the snake went “ballistic” when he grabbed them but was him happy that he managed to catch one of the snakes.

Peeps on social media reacted to his post. They congratulated him on a “great catch” and praised him for his bravery.

