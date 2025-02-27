A woman impulsively lifted the tail of a tiger she was sitting next to and was roasted to oblivion by Mzansi

The lady seemed to be at some sort of wildlife sanctuary for a getaway and decided to do a photo-op with the dangerous cat

Netizens came up with the wittiest puns and jokes, while some asked her why she would do such a thing

Mzansi had the time of their lives after a woman lifted a tiger's tale and immediately regretted it. Images: joreasonable/ Getty Images, listo_masemola

Source: TikTok

Letting your intrusive thoughts win is usually never a good idea (sometimes). A lady sat next to a tiger to pose for the camera and instinctively lifted its tail to the laughter of Mzansi's netizens. Her surprised face was the icing on the cake as she began to back away in panic.

Crisis avoided

TikTokker listo_masemola shared the clip of her impulsive decision, bringing laughs from all over South Africa. The tiger gave quite the chilled reaction to the woman who was completely startled by the incident. The woman tried to back away from it because she thought it would pounce on her.

See the video below:

A chilled striped big cat

Interestingly enough listo_masemola shared another clip of her experience with the dangerous and big kitten. In this clip, she sits behind the cat once more but instead of playing with the tail like before, she gently strokes the backside of the tiger. Even though that sounds like a bad idea, the chilled nature of the cat makes the situation a relaxing affair.

The lady had a redeeming experience with the big cat afterwards. Image: James Warwick

Source: Getty Images

In another clip, the lady is seen with a massive snake wrapped around her shoulders. She's very calm about the experience and even smiles.

South Africans loved how funny her reaction was to the tiger who sat up after lifting its tail. Many asked her what was going on in her mind while others cracked jokes about Jungle Oats.

Read the comments below:

Inja speed 🐐 said:

"Those creatures are very dangerous I don't think coming that close to them is safe at all, the other one's a tiger, I don't know much about tigers."

Black Dialogue joked:

'Her: Tiger pls send me R30 data. Tiger: Turned his head and said "What"? Her: Ka dlala😊'

ZoofSkillzFishing shared:

"This is so sad. How could they put that tiger with the world's most dangerous creature."

Tiny asked:

'My question is simple, "were where you running to?"'

Lerato Nxumalo also asked:

"Lol were you preparing to run? 😂😭"

cbkenny4 mentioned:

"Chilling next to one of the most dangerous animals on the planet...The tiger should be careful 😅"

Thabo Hans commented:

"Mara what were you thinking vele?🤣🤣"

