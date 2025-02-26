An Australian couple was shocked when what they initially thought was just six snakes turned into a massive discovery of 102 venomous red-bellied black snakes in their backyard

Snake handler Cory, who was called to remove the dangerous reptiles, revealed that female snakes often gather together in mega nests for safety

The extraordinary find amazed even experienced snake handlers, with all 102 snakes scheduled to be safely relocated to a national park away from human interaction

A post went viral on TikTok after one newsroom in Sydney showed how a couple found 102 snakes in their backyard. Images: @10newsfirst and Auscape/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

TikTok user @10newsfirst shared a clip on how a Sydney couple is still in shock after discovering their backyard has become home to a massive colony of venomous snakes.

What started as a call to remove just four venomous snakes quickly turned into something much more serious when a snake wrangler, Cory, discovered an astonishing 102 red-bellied black snakes on the property.

In footage shared by the Australian news channel, reporter Ali Donaldson interviewed Cory at the scene while he showed a barrel full of the slithering reptiles. The snake handler explained that while the snakes are venomous, they generally only pose a danger if provoked or mishandled.

The discovery of what experts called a "mega nest" left even seasoned snake handlers amazed. Cory explained that the unusually large gathering occurred because female red-bellied black snakes often congregate for safety in numbers during the breeding season.

"All the mothers give birth in the same spot, and these are the offspring," he told the reporter while showing viewers the container filled with dozens of the shiny black reptiles.

The handler confirmed that all 102 snakes would be safely relocated to a national park, far from human habitation. However, the reporter warned that the mother snakes could potentially return to the same spot if conditions remain favourable.

Red-bellied black snakes: Dangerous but typically shy

The red-bellied black snake (Pseudechis porphyriacus) is one of eastern Australia's most common snakes. These reptiles have glossy black colouring on the upper part and a pink or dull red belly. While they're venomous, they're generally not aggressive and prefer to retreat from human encounters when possible.

Averaging around 1.25 meters in length, these snakes typically live near water sources like streams, dams and billabongs. They mainly hunt frogs but also eat small mammals, reptiles, and even other snakes. Despite their venomous nature, no deaths have been recorded from red-bellied black snake bites, though their venom can cause significant illness including pain, swelling, bleeding, and sometimes tissue damage.

A post showing how one couple ended up with 102 red-belly black snakes in their back yard had viewers spooked. Images: @10newsfirst

Viewers react

@Spha Zwide

"Is Australia even meant for human habitation??"

@Sarah Cauthon

"It's actually not possible to count 102 snakes."

@Trish.yWishy

"That's a snake nest. they need to move."

@superficialgeek

"Nest??!! Snakes live together???!!! Like in an organised society!"

