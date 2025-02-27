A snake catcher shared a thrilling video demonstrating how he caught one of Africa's most venomous snakes, the boomslang, in a bushy area where people were hanging out

The dangerous reptile, known for its haemotoxic venom that compromises blood clotting mechanisms, attempted to attack the handler multiple times before being safely contained

Social media users expressed both amazement and concern at the handler's expertise, with some pointing out the extra caution needed when dealing with this particular species

A famous snake catcher had his hands full with one feisty Boomslang.

A skilled snake handler showed his expertise by capturing one of Africa's deadliest reptiles while onlookers watched nervously from a safe distance. Content creator @most_dangerous_job, who regularly shares videos of his snake-catching adventures in South Africa, posted footage of himself handling a highly venomous boomslang.

In the nerve-wracking video, the snake catcher is seen in a bushy area carefully manoeuvring to catch a boomslang. Using specialized tools, he first grabs the snake by its tail and attempts to guide it into a cylindrical container. The reptile proves challenging to capture, repeatedly trying to escape and lunging at the handler.

After several attempts, he finally managed to subdue the snake using a technique he calls necking–pressing the snake's head against the ground with his tool before carefully securing it with his fingers.

Once he has control of the boomslang, the handler invites people around him to touch the snake's body and feel its surprisingly rough texture. The video ends with the snake catcher successfully guiding the boomslang into the container and securing the lid.

The video was captioned:

"Just another day in Africa for me."

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Understanding the deadly boomslang

The boomslang (Dispholidus typus), also known as the Tree Snake, is among Africa's most dangerous snakes, earning its fearsome reputation due to its powerful venom. These tree-dwelling reptiles spend most of their time high in branches, only coming to ground level occasionally to warm themselves in the sun's rays.

Unlike many aggressive snake species, boomslangs typically avoid human confrontation when left undisturbed in their natural habitat. Their appearance transforms dramatically as they age - starting life as greyish juveniles with striking green eyes before developing their adult colouration. Males often display vibrant green scales, while females tend toward brown shades.

What makes these reptiles especially dangerous is their unique venom type that attacks the body's blood-clotting ability. Without proper medical treatment, this can lead to severe internal bleeding. Thankfully, medical science has developed an effective antivenom that can counteract these effects if administered quickly after a bite occurs.

A famous snake catcher had his hands full with one of the most poisonous snakes in Africa.

Social media reactions to the daring capture

@grantrolfe noted:

"Can see the extra caution you put in compared to a puffy or cobra - stay vigilant and safe!!"

@♤☆°GILLyADAMS°☆♤ asked:

"Snake guy, I have a question!! If a boomslang bites, is it definitely fatal or is there anti-venom for it?"

@Gypsy pointed out the danger: "Yoh! That snake nearly bit him!"

@Gavi Gav expressed concern in Afrikaans:

"Het al n Paar videos van hom gekyk en die ou is Baie reckless to many close calls..en vn hle gn hm kry."

@Casey Van Zyl corrected:

"Technically the most venomous snake is the boomslang 😅"

Other thrilling snake encounters

Briefly News recently reported on a TikTokker who filmed a massive snake moving vertically through bushy terrain. Viewers mistook it for a cobra, with some joking it was relatives avoiding responsibilities.

recently reported on a TikTokker who filmed a massive snake moving vertically through bushy terrain. Viewers mistook it for a cobra, with some joking it was relatives avoiding responsibilities. A snake catcher removed a dangerous reptile from an office while wearing flip-flops. The venomous reptile was hiding behind curtains, creating a deadly situation until expertly captured.

An Australian couple's backyard revealed not just six snakes but over a hundred venomous red-bellied black snakes. The handler explained why such a mega nest was found.

