A man in a TikTok video left people nervous after having a bizarre incident in the presence of a shark

One TikTok video captures the moment a shark was swimming close to people, and one of them messed up big time

The clip shows the moment that the man was in danger after a misstep while close to the shark

One man went viral on TikTok after having an incident with a shark. The clip captured the moment that the man was in grave danger near the predatory marine animal.

A man slipped off a rock and he fell right onto a shark and viewers were convinced he was a goner. Image: Connect Image / The Daily Star / TikTok

Netizens were in awe after seeing the man who got unlucky while near a shark. The video of the man received thousands of likes and comments.

Man falls on shark

In a video shared by The Daily Star, a man was standing on a rock watching a shark swim near the rocks. Wearing Crocs, he lost his footing and fell right on top of the dangerous sea creature. His shoes were left bobbing in the water and the shark nudged them just after the man got to safety. Watch the video below:

How to stay safe from sharks

According to Sharkspotters, white sharks will usually target prey that is along so it is best to stay in a group. Predatory sharks will also usually see the difference between a person and prey, so it is best to avoid dark and murky water, as they will sense any movement and potential prey.

If one encounters a shark like the man in the video, it is best to remain calm. Splashing and random movement will often attract sharks as they will think it is prey that has been injured and is an easy catch. It is also best to use anything to create a barrier between your body and a shark. Finally, one must leave the water as quietly as possible by swimming smoothly when exiting the water and then alerting any lifeguards or shark spotters.

Experts report that sharks will mistake sudden erratic movements in the water as prey. Image: Cdascher

Viewers amazed by shark incident

Many people thought the man was lucky for getting away. Some people cracked jokes about the incident. People had a lot to say about his decision to wear Crocs. Read the comments below:

chrisybrxqr said:

"Miguels life flashed before his eyes and the crocs are just gently bobbing on the water 😂"

Baratamang wrote:

"The way his friends kept calm😂camera man even adjusted the view."

chrisybrxqr added:

"Miguel's life flashed before his eyes and the crocs are just gently bobbing on the water 😂"

YeahNahYeah joked:

"Crocs vs shark."

Rodeks wondered:

"Why would you go fishing in crocs? 🤔"

Tongaat Maarms was amused:

"His crocs was not in sport mode 😭"

Hudson Valley puppy wondered:

"WHY WHY did he let his ankle dangle?? Has he not seen any Shark movies?"

Tee laughed:

"The story gonna sound different when he gets home😭"

Eyesinthesky joked:

"Not a great ad for Crocs."

