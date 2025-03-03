"They Are Not Pets": Woman Struggling to Free Hand from Snake Bite, SA Reacts

A lady stunned the online community along with her husband over her reaction once a snake bit her

The video went viral online, sparking conversation among people as they reacted in the comments section

A lady stunned the online community after a life-threatening situation of being bitten by a snake.

Woman struggling to free hand from a snake bite

The incident occurred when she attempted to free her hand from the grip of a snake, which had wrapped itself around her wrist.

In the video shared by Instagram user globalent2024, the harrowing scene unfolds as the woman struggles desperately to free herself, the snake’s powerful hold causing immense distress. However, the woman remained calm.

While taking to the Instagram account, the lady's hubby said the following:

"My wife is a beast! Look how calm she is while the snake is biting her!"

Take a look at the video.

People react to the snake video

Social media users were shocked at the snake's antics as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Lilspook300 said:

"When will people start biting back I know it sounds crazy. But any animal I’m bigger than, I’m biting back, have them thinking “this human is different."

Rowmama2022 suggested:

"Run your hand under cold water. It’s what my dad has always done. He’s had pythons his whole life."

finessa67 wrote:

"They are not pets. Put it back outside."

Skylight077 expressed:

"Why anyone with a brain thinks that this is ok to have such a huge snake as a pet?"

What people could do when they get bitten by snakes

According to Healthdirect, one kind of poison that enters your bloodstream by a bite or sting is venom. Snake identification can be challenging, even though not all snakes are poisonous. All snake bites, especially sea snake bites, should be handled as medical emergencies.

The symptoms of a snake bite can vary depending on the kind of snake that has bitten you.

The following are signs of a poisonous bite according to the site:

Bite marks on the skin, which could be noticeable puncture wounds or nearly undetectable tiny scratches; acute pain surrounding the bite; swelling, bruising, or bleeding from the bite; these could appear gradually.

Once the venom starts to spread in your body, you may develop other symptoms, such as:

Breathing difficulties, irregular heartbeat, nausea (feeling sick), vomiting (being sick) or abdominal pain, headache, confusion or dizziness, blurry vision, muscle weakness or paralysis (being unable to move)

How are snake bites treated?

Every snake bite needs to be considered potentially fatal. Call triple zero (000) and request an ambulance if you have been bitten by a snake. Even if you appear well, a doctor should always examine snake bites.

First aid for snake stings

1. Remain composed and take these actions:

2. Remove the individual from the snake's vicinity.

3. Request an ambulance by dialing triple zero (000). If you are unable to dial triple zero on your mobile device, try dialing 112.

4. Assist the bitten person in maintaining their composure and keeping them motionless.

5. As seen below, apply a pressure bandage.

If the person is not breathing regularly or is not responding, begin cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Until the ambulance comes, be with the person.

3 Snakes That Stunned South Africans

Briefly News previously reported that one standing snake was seen on the streets of Mzansi in a video that went viral on TikTok.

previously reported that one standing snake was seen on the streets of Mzansi in a video that went viral on TikTok. The heart-stopping moment saw the two animals locked in a standoff, with the dog cautiously assessing the threat while the snake remained coiled and ready to strike.

An online post showed a massive snake making its way up branches, leaving many jaws on the floor.

