A woman who was enjoying her time at a park experienced the unexpected with one elephant

The big animal took the lady's hat while she was busy posing for a picture, forcing her to beg for it back

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving and laughing at the situation

A woman begs an elephant to give her hat back. Images: @yoursoulfuldj/ TikTok, @Henrik Karlsson/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A video of an elephant demanding respect from a human has made rounds on social media, leaving netizens amazed.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @yoursoulfuldj, a woman is seen enjoying herself next to an elephant at the park. The lady was striking a pose for a picture when the elephant decided to take her hat.

The big animal took the hat using its tusk and put it in its mouth. The lady had to kneel and clap, begging it to give her hat back. After a short while, the elephant gave the woman her hat back.

Woman hilariously shows respect to elephant

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over 90k likes, with many online users amazed and laughing at the situation.

@915SHA laughed:

"I was worried he will take the wig next 😂😂."

@timotheos98 wondered:

"Doesn't it come back with saliva?"

@tabisix commented:

"I will never get this close to an animal, that can never be me...🤣🤣🤣🤣ndiligwala yhooo."

@Terry🌹 adored:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣Woow this is beautiful 👏👏."

@tlhogi applauded:

"That is amazing 👏."

@Vinyl loved:

"Woow🥺🥰😂."

@Nazoke said:

"One swipe and she's dead 😩."

@thatilweanemone asked:

"Wheres this place 👌…so it hears shona language."

@Mbalenhle Boitumelo joked:

"Ine attitude ke I Amarula 🥺." (This Amarula has attitude)

@Emaculate32 laughed:

"Ena le show off nyana😂😂😂." (It likes to show off)

Elephant pulls surprise visit to family in Kruger National Park

In another story, Briefly News reported about an elephant that stopped for breakfast at a family's house in Kruger National Park.

A video posted on TikTok by @cliffafrica shows a large elephant peeping its head into a kitchen door of a house said to be in the Kruger National Park, which offers a wildlife experience that ranks with the best in Africa. The large mammal swirls its trunk around as a woman standing on the side observes nervously.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News