A little kiddo hilariously walked in ceramic shoes. Images: @ike_mele/ TikTok, @Lighthouse Films/ Getty Images

A funny mother hilariously made her daughter wear ceramic shoes that were used to decorate her home.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @ike_mele, she captured an old glass cupboard with old decorative stuff on top of it - ceramic shoes and a dog. The mom who is presumably from the ama 2k generation saw an opportunity to be playful.

She took the decorative ceramic shoes and made her kiddo wear them, lol. The little one walked around like a mini Cinderella. The TikTok user was laughing out of entertainment.

Mom makes daughter wear ceramic shoes

Watch the Tiktok video below:

Mzansi laughs at the video

The video gained over 490k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Mango🥝 joked:

"Walk a mile in these Louboutins 😭."

@Seruru belle 🦋🦋 shared:

"Those were Carol Boyes of our 👵 grandmothers🤣🤣."

@Kefilwe Zaza Mosaka said:

"I don't think Gogo will like this 😂😂😂😂ni dlala ngo mlilo."

@Black Unicorn was entertained:

"I love the new adults 😭😭😭😂😂😂😂."

@La-Pru Enlightenment🌷 wrote:

"I'm sure the mom ke le2000😂😂😂😂😂."

@Malome Karabo Mokwepa❤️ laughed:

"When you finally find Cinderella 😂😂😂💔."

@; commented:

"You see these ceramic dogs were the source of my trauma as a child, I broke about 3 of those and yoooh nkosiyami 😭😭."

@Daughter Of The Soil said:

"I wish my mom can throw them away even those fruty onces, haaay phela uGal ufake those wool doils on leather couches😭."

Mom hilariously has a difficult time with a bundle of joy

In another story, Briefly News reported about a mother who hilariously struggled with a toddler.

A mother hilariously had a tough time with her bundle of joy. He wanted her to sing a song she doesn't even know - lol. In a TikTok video uploaded by Zikhona Mahleka (@zikhona_mahleka), she is sitting in a car with her baby. She presumably just fetched him from school. The boy is seen crying because he wants his mother to sing for him.

