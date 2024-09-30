Mpumalanga Couple Captured Proposing at Rocomamas, Netizens Touched: “Well Done”
- A loving Mpumalanga gentleman asked his woman for her hand in marriage in public
- The guy successfully pulled the proposal with the help of Rocomamas' outstanding staff
- The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering the duo with words of kindness
A Mpumalanga couple was captured in a video proposing at Rocomamas. The internet was touched.
In a TikTok clip uploaded by @buhlebenkosimapho. the waitress can be seen taking a dessert to the couple's table. The dessert had a ring inside it - cute. A love song can be heard playing in the background.
The hun ate. Later on, she found the proposal ring to which she acted so surprised and touched by the moment. The gentleman hit her with a cute speech and kneeled as he was asking for his boo's hand in marriage.
Mpumalanga man proposes to boo at Rocomamas
Watch the TikTok video below:
Netizens love the Mpumalanga couple
The video gained over 800k views, with many online users showering the duo with kindness.
@Isaac. congratulated:
"Well done my brother, well done 🔥💯."
@CAKES🍃 wrote:
"My problem is that I cry for strangers a lot!!!😭😭😭❤️"
@Maggie_.28 asked:
"Does one pay to request for this?"
@mlue🇿🇦 wondered:
"The lady who brought the ring is she married 😍."
@Lukane loved:
"Very sweet u sisi who served you, she even gave you a hug❤️."
@pappizy1 commented:
"She knew, she was just pretending to be suprised😂😂😂.But congratulations 🎊."
@06calvin04 shared:
"Camera man or woman you are appreciated thank you for sharing this lovely moment with us 🤩."
@kaziGuqa said:
"As old as I am I love love♥️♥️♥️♥️congratulations."
Man proposes to his boo in a supermarket
In another story, Briefly News reported about a loved-up man who proposed to his boyfriend in a supermarket.
Another outlandish proposal took Mzansi by storm following one man's brave declaration of love to his boyfriend. The colourful public display happened inside a supermarket store, guaranteeing that both would officially be off the market. The 40-second clip shows the men near the meat section of the store. One appears overcome with emotion as his lover goes on one knee before him.
