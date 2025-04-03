South Africans are demanding the return of award-winning actress Moshidi Motshegwa to the showbiz industry, expressing how much they miss her talent

Social media users have praised her international roles, with some fans urging her to stay away from the toxic South African entertainment scene

Moshidi's alleged fallout with The River producers and her criticism of actress Larona Moagi's acting skills have also made headlines recently

Fans want Moshidi Motshegwa to return to acting. Image: Lefty Shivambu/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Popular actress Moshidi Motshegwa has been gone from the screens for a while, and fans want her back. The veteran actress is popular for roles in top shows like Generations, Isono, Rhythm City and international shows like ER.

A user with the handle @TvblogbyMLU shared pictures of the actress and noted that she was dearly missed by many South Africans. The post read:

"Apologies on behalf of those who wronged you, Moshidi Motshegwa 🙏🏽. Your talent is deeply missed on our screens, Queen! 🥹 Your gift is unmatched 🫡🥹Please consider returning to TV, we need you 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"

Mzansi admits that they miss Moshidi Motshegwa

Social media users admitted that they wanted the actress to return. However, others said she must stay away from the toxic South African entertainment industry. Some fans joked that they thought Moshidi was asking for donations like veteran actress Nandi Nyembe, who recently asked for donations and was assisted by people from all walks of life, including Minister Gayton McKenzie.

Moshidi Motshegwa is allegedly securing the bag internationally, and fans applauded her for killing her international roles.

@TheMxolisi said:

"She’s been doing some amazing work with international show/s. Beautiful and highly talented thespian."

@Deartroublegal commented:

"My love. This industry is toxic and has no appreciation. As much as I love her and miss her. I think her inner peace is relaxing. 🙏🏽"

@BryantMsalili added:

"Last saw her on Isono on etv - Great actress."

@Monkgotsie commented:

"This is because of tribalism. Zulus have overtaken the industry, and talented actresses like Moshidi can’t get through because they are Tswana. Many none Zulu actresses/actors are unemployed, they’re truly struggling."

@gggiskwn123 added:

"Eish, I almost thought she also needs donations...Moer🫣😪"

What happened to Moshidi Motshegwa?

Moshidi Moshegwa allegedly had a fallout with The River producers. The actress reportedly said that the producers said she was expensive.

Moshidi also made headlines when she bashed fellow The River actress Larona Moagi's acting skills.

Moshidi Motshegwa's fans have asked her to return to acting. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

