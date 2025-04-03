SA Begs ‘Isono’ Actress Moshidi Motshegwa To Return to Their Screens: “Your Talent Is Deeply Missed”
- South Africans are demanding the return of award-winning actress Moshidi Motshegwa to the showbiz industry, expressing how much they miss her talent
- Social media users have praised her international roles, with some fans urging her to stay away from the toxic South African entertainment scene
- Moshidi's alleged fallout with The River producers and her criticism of actress Larona Moagi's acting skills have also made headlines recently
South Africans have taken to social media to demand the return of award-winning actress Moshidi Motshegwa to the showbiz industry. Many admitted that they missed the star's talent.
Popular actress Moshidi Motshegwa has been gone from the screens for a while, and fans want her back. The veteran actress is popular for roles in top shows like Generations, Isono, Rhythm City and international shows like ER.
A user with the handle @TvblogbyMLU shared pictures of the actress and noted that she was dearly missed by many South Africans. The post read:
"Apologies on behalf of those who wronged you, Moshidi Motshegwa 🙏🏽. Your talent is deeply missed on our screens, Queen! 🥹 Your gift is unmatched 🫡🥹Please consider returning to TV, we need you 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"
Mzansi admits that they miss Moshidi Motshegwa
Social media users admitted that they wanted the actress to return. However, others said she must stay away from the toxic South African entertainment industry. Some fans joked that they thought Moshidi was asking for donations like veteran actress Nandi Nyembe, who recently asked for donations and was assisted by people from all walks of life, including Minister Gayton McKenzie.
Moshidi Motshegwa is allegedly securing the bag internationally, and fans applauded her for killing her international roles.
@TheMxolisi said:
"She’s been doing some amazing work with international show/s. Beautiful and highly talented thespian."
@Deartroublegal commented:
"My love. This industry is toxic and has no appreciation. As much as I love her and miss her. I think her inner peace is relaxing. 🙏🏽"
@BryantMsalili added:
"Last saw her on Isono on etv - Great actress."
@Monkgotsie commented:
"This is because of tribalism. Zulus have overtaken the industry, and talented actresses like Moshidi can’t get through because they are Tswana. Many none Zulu actresses/actors are unemployed, they’re truly struggling."
@gggiskwn123 added:
"Eish, I almost thought she also needs donations...Moer🫣😪"
What happened to Moshidi Motshegwa?
Moshidi Moshegwa allegedly had a fallout with The River producers. The actress reportedly said that the producers said she was expensive.
Moshidi also made headlines when she bashed fellow The River actress Larona Moagi's acting skills.
Bongile Mantsai returns to Scandal!
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Scandal! fans and supporters are in for a treat as eTV made an official announcement about one of the past cast members who will be making their return to the soapie.
Social media has been buzzing after eTV and Scandal! made a huge announcement recently on their social media page. Earlier on, it was officially confirmed that the former Gqeberha: The Empire actor Bongile Mantsai would return to eTV's number one soapie Scandal! to reprise his role as Mthunzi Mayiza.
