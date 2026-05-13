Riedoh Berdien’s social media post about fatigue and winning mentality has divided Mamelodi Sundowns supporters after another painful defeat

Miguel Cardoso blamed a brutal fixture schedule after Sundowns lost 3-2 to TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership on 13 May 2026

Fans remain split over whether fatigue is a valid excuse as pressure grows ahead of Sundowns’ CAF Champions League final

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Riedoh Berdien has taken a shot at Mamelodi Sundowns after his old club suffered another loss. Image: RiedohBerdien/X, FIFA/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Former Mamelodi Sundowns conditioning coach Riedoh Berdien has sparked debate after appearing to take a swipe at the club following their damaging 3-2 defeat to TS Galaxy on 13 May 2026.

Posting on X shortly after the loss, Berdien said:

“If you want to be champion you can’t be tired. Performance = Fitness - Fatigue.”

The timing of the message immediately caught the attention of supporters because Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso had blamed fixture congestion and exhaustion after the defeat at Mbombela Stadium.

Speaking after the match, Cardoso said:

“I think the calendar beat us. I don’t think anyone has tried to play seven matches in 21 days.”

Miguel Cardoso blames fixture congestion for Sundowns defeat

Cardoso defended his players after the defeat and insisted fatigue had affected performances.

The Sundowns coach said:

“It’s very easy for me to now criticise my players because they were tired, were not quick and fluid as usual, but I will not do it.”

He added that the team now faces another major challenge with the CAF Champions League final approaching within days.

Sundowns will face AS FAR in the first leg of the final at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on 17 May before travelling for the return leg on 24 May.

Riedoh Berdien’s comments split Sundowns supporters

Berdien’s remarks quickly triggered strong reactions online, with some supporters agreeing with his stance while others accused him of targeting his former club.

X user @edathletico wrote:

“The calendar cannot be an excuse. With the squad depth at disposal one would have expected a greater degree of rotation.”

Another supporter, @PatBafo, responded:

“You have been crying for too long, Riedoh, it’s time to move on with your life.”

Meanwhile, @TekoDiaby defended the players by saying:

“Players are not machines, fatigue doesn’t ask for permission.”

@davuka_sp added:

“The recent injuries. Players were exhausted.”

Another supporter, @TshegoLemao, wrote:

“There’s something wrong with this guy. He just can’t let go.”

@KabeloSeroka47 commented:

“Thank you for speaking the truth. These excuses they’re making are pathetic.”

User @ThamsanqaGamede suggested deeper problems at the club and wrote:

“There’s something wrong at our team, we’ve let go proper coaches and players and one day the truth will come out.”

Another fan, @SimSolutswayi, questioned Berdien’s criticism and said:

“Time to move on my guy. When you were there how many CAFCL finals did Sundowns reach?”

@MSFCfanVlog also reacted strongly, writing:

“Everyone who left moved on, do the same por favor (please). We are dealing with losing the title, we can’t be dealing with you too.”

Another supporter, @ama_thegreat16, joked:

“Vacancies are going to be advertised next month. Apply and go for an interview o tlogele goretena mahn (leave us alone man).”

Mamelodi Sundowns lost 3- 2 to TS Galaxy on Tuesday night. Image: TSGalaxyFC

Source: Twitter

Riedoh Berdien’s football conditioning reputation

Despite the online backlash, Berdien remains a respected football conditioning coach and is currently part of Mali’s national team technical setup.

The Cape Town-born coach has worked across Africa and internationally for more than a decade.

Speaking to SABC Sport, Berdien said:

“My first AFCON was with Botswana in 2012, and we made history because it was the nation’s first AFCON.”

He has also previously worked with Banyana Banyana, Togo, Gambia, Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United.

With the CAF Champions League final just days away, Sundowns will now hope to put Berdien's criticism as well as the online noise behind them and respond on the pitch.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane’s MLS millions leave fans talking

Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana winger Bongokuhle Hlongwane has become the highest-paid South African currently playing in Major League Soccer after new 2026 salary figures were released.

According to the MLS Players Association salary guide published on 12 May 2026, the Minnesota United star earns a base salary of US$1 million (about R16.5 million), while his guaranteed compensation rises to US$1.142 million (about R18.8 million).

Source: Briefly News