Brandon Petersen’s performances for Kaizer Chiefs are putting fresh pressure on Hugo Broos ahead of the FIFA World Cup squad announcement

Benni McCarthy has now publicly thrown his support behind the in-form Amakhosi goalkeeper after recent standout displays

Petersen’s growing reputation comes as competition for South Africa’s goalkeeping spots intensifies, with Ronwen Williams and Sipho Chaine also impressing

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Brendon Petersen has been in great form for Kaizer Chiefs, prompting Bafana Bafana great Benni McCarthy to push for his selection. Image: KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

South Africa coach Hugo Broos could face a difficult decision ahead of the FIFA World Cup after Benni McCarthy publicly endorsed Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen for a national team call-up.

The endorsement came after Petersen delivered another strong week for Kaizer Chiefs, helping the Soweto giants secure a 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns before following it up with a 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United.

Benni McCarthy publicly backs Petersen

McCarthy took to Instagram after Chiefs’ clash against Sundowns and praised the 31-year-old goalkeeper for his recent form.

The former Bafana Bafana striker wrote:

“Biza hope you well, my broertjie. Brilliant performance yesterday. Hopefully you get that National team call-up that you deserve, my broer. World Cup-bound.”

See Benni McCarthy's post below:

The message immediately sparked discussion among supporters about whether Petersen has done enough to force his way into Broos’ plans before the global tournament.

Petersen has quietly built one of the strongest goalkeeping campaigns in the PSL this season. Despite Chiefs facing pressure throughout parts of the campaign, he has remained one of the club’s most dependable players.

Brandon Petersen’s numbers strengthen his case

The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper has kept 14 clean sheets while conceding only 12 goals in league matches this season.

Those numbers have strengthened calls for Petersen to challenge established national team goalkeepers such as Ronwen Williams and Sipho Chaine.

Petersen’s recent displays against Sundowns especially attracted praise from supporters on social media, with many arguing that his consistency deserves recognition at the international level.

His performances have also reportedly led to discussions over a possible contract extension at Naturena as Chiefs look to secure one of their key performers.

Bafana Bafana great Benni McCarthy has called for Brendon Petersen to be included in Hugo Broos' FIFA World Cup squad. Image: KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

FIFA World Cup squad debate heats up

Broos has regularly emphasised consistency and experience when selecting his squads, but Petersen’s current form could make the final decision increasingly complicated.

With the FIFA World Cup drawing closer, competition for places in the Bafana squad is intensifying across several positions, including goalkeeper.

McCarthy’s endorsement has now added even more attention to the debate.

For Petersen, the timing could hardly be better as he continues pushing for what would be one of the biggest opportunities of his career.

More uncertainty over Hugo Broos’ future at Bafana Bafana

Briefly News recently reported that Hugo Broos may still have to formally reapply if he wants to continue as Bafana Bafana coach beyond the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) confirmed that a recruitment process for a new coach is expected to begin soon, although the door has not been closed on Broos remaining in charge.

SAFA technical committee chairperson Jack Maluleke reportedly said the Belgian mentor would have to “make the presentation” if he wants to continue.

Source: Briefly News