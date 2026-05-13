Patrice Motsepe’s latest business move has strengthened his position as one of South Africa’s most powerful businessmen beyond mining and football

The billionaire’s growing investments in renewable energy come as demand for alternative power solutions continues to rise across South Africa

Motsepe’s expanding empire now stretches across sport, banking, infrastructure, technology, and energy, further boosting his influence on the African continent

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CAF president Patrice Motsepe has seen his business empire grow significantly following reports of his latest major acquisition in South Africa.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe during the Africa Cup of Nations final in January 2026. Image: Torbjorn Tande

Source: Getty Images

Motsepe, who also owns Mamelodi Sundowns, entered the $4 billion club earlier this year. The South African mining magnate is widely recognised for his success in mining, philanthropy, football administration, and investments across multiple industries.

The businessman, who has led the Confederation of African Football since March 2021 and was re-elected in March 2025, has reportedly seen his net worth surge due to rising gold and copper prices, as well as strategic investments in Australia.

According to BusinessTech, Motsepe’s company, African Rainbow Energy (ARE), acquired a controlling stake in SOLA Group. The transaction increased ARE’s shareholding in the company to 83%, giving it majority control over SOLA Group’s renewable energy portfolio valued at more than R20 billion.

The acquisition has positioned ARE among the biggest renewable energy companies of its kind in South Africa, with SOLA Group recognised as the country’s largest corporate-serving Independent Power Producer.

Patrice Motsepe’s renewable energy expansion

ARE chief executive Brian Dames said the partnership between ARE and SOLA Group over the past five years had delivered substantial growth by supplying renewable energy solutions to major South African businesses.

He added that the acquisition and additional investment support the company’s ambition of building a large-scale energy business that uses modern technology to provide affordable and sustainable electricity to clients.

Motsepe said the deal further strengthens African Rainbow Energy’s position, placing it among South Africa’s largest and most competitive independently owned energy companies.

Through African Rainbow Capital, Motsepe has built a diversified investment portfolio spanning financial services, infrastructure, technology, and renewable energy. This includes stakes in Tyme Group, a Singapore-based digital bank operating across Africa and Southeast Asia.

Despite facing a reported $195 million mining dispute in Tanzania, Motsepe’s wealth and influence have continued to grow, showing the scale and resilience of his business interests across the continent.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA President (R), presents Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) (L), with a gift during CAF Meetings. Image: Verity Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe’s football influence

Motsepe’s impact stretches beyond business and into football. Since purchasing Mamelodi Sundowns in 2003, he has overseen one of the most successful periods in the club’s history, including winning the CAF Champions League title in 2016.

His involvement in football administration intensified in March 2021 when he became president of the Confederation of African Football, cementing his influence in both African business and sport.

Patrice Motsepe defends Morocco hosting tournaments

Briefly News previously reported that CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has addressed the controversy surrounding Morocco hosting major tournaments in Africa in recent years.

The North African nation has hosted several events recently, raising questions among football fans and analysts about a perceived preference.

Source: Briefly News