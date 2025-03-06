South African talented actor Bongile Mantsai recently returned to eTV's soapie Scandal!

eTV officially announced on social media that Bongile will return to reprise his role as Mthunzi Mayiza

Many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to Mthunzi Mayiza's return

Actor Bongile Mantsai returned to 'Scandal!' Image: @bongilemantsai

Source: Instagram

Scandal! fans and supporters are in for a treat as eTV made an official announcement about one of the past cast members will be making their return to the soapie.

Actor Bongile Mantsai is back on Scandal!

Social media has been buzzing after eTV and Scandal! made a huge announcement recently on their social media page.

Earlier on, it was officially confirmed that the former Gqeberha: The Empire actor Bongile Mantsai will return to eTV's number one soapie Scandal! to reprise his role as Mthunzi Mayiza.

The announcement left many netizens with mixed emotions after it was shared on social media.

See the post below:

Fans debate over Mthunzi Mayiza's return on Scandal!

Many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to Mthunzi Mayiza's return to the soapie, some further mentioned that they'd rather prefer other characters to return than Mayiza. See some of the responses below:

@Lurock_M wrote:

"Who is Mthunzi without Boniswa’s family mara…Next thing you’ll tell us, Boniswa didn’t jump off or she survived and faked her death also?"

@Jikingqina said:

"Wow, that would be great. @etvScandal lacks the quality of excellent actors as it did before. This show lacked that thing of Hlaudi."

@shireenhlalele commented:

"We need Romeo or Nhlamulo back. Yho this guy bores me. Did you see what happened at Gqeberha: The Empire when he joined the soapie? Khuzekani."

@Skazzi_2G said:

"I knew it! I knew someone new was coming, I bet he’s the guy buying Uthuli Waste. Can’t lie I’m not mad at this at all."

@FukisiMofokeng replied:

"Heban! Is he the one that will sweep Dintle and save her from Busisiwe, or she's condemned to end up like Layla?"

@Sanelisiwe_asi questioned:

"Back to do what? 😭 We just dealt with Tiro now there's another one? #etvScandal."

Fans debated over Bongile Mantsai's return on 'Scandal!' Image: @bongile Mantsai

Source: Instagram

What you need to know about Bongile Mantsai

Most actors are associated with the characters they tend to play. In most cases, Bongile Mantsai managed to bag villainous characters. In light of this, fans have been left speculating that he most likely has the same character in real life. However, this is far from the truth.

The actor attended Kayamandi High School. After this, he decided to study drama and pursue an acting career. Although he had the passion, he flopped as SU only required Afrikaans, and he was not familiar with the language. Nonetheless, this did not demotivate him from pursuing his dream career. Instead, it only made him hungry.

He has over 15 years of experience and has managed to work with some notable faces, including Lara Foot and Brett Bailey.

Zikhona Sodlaka applauded for her role on Gqeberha: The Empire

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, Zikhona Sodlaka was praised for her excellent performance on the show as the matriarch of the Mxenge family.

Her delivery is not new to trend lists, as she always puts her best foot forward when executing her role.

Source: Briefly News